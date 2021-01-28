IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideaship, a patent leveraged venture capital firm that provides patent development support to early-stage startups, announced it has invested in Agtools Inc. The investment will assist Agtools' mission to provide real-time data intelligence to the agriculture market with its proprietary SaaS platform.
"Agtools technology efforts represent a new chapter in the food supply chain to increase profitability, reduce food supply chain waste, and enable more informed decisions for agribusiness operators," said Robert Bell, Ideaship Venture Partner.
"Agtools decided to partner with Ideaship because of the importance of protecting and analyzing the company's technology proposition. We appreciate and value the experience and credibility that Ideaship brings to the relationship as we plan the growth of the company," said Martha Montoya, CEO of Agtools Inc.
About Agtools Inc.
Agtools is a B2B based in Irvine, California. Agtools SaaS platform provides farmers, shippers, freight companies, and retailers the data they need to increase profitability and reduce food waste. Agtools proprietary technology streamlines complex agriculture and market data into an all-in-one dashboard.
To learn more visit https://www.agtechtools.com/.
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.
