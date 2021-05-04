PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideaship, a patent leveraged venture capital firm that provides patent development support for early-stage startups, announced it has invested in DeepSurface Security, Inc. The investment will assist DeepSurface's mission to automate the reduction and management of cybersecurity risks on enterprise networks.
"DeepSurface is dedicated to addressing the growing cyber security issue in enterprise business through its novel innovations in automated predictive vulnerability management. The team is approaching the problem in a novel and automated way that allows Vulnerability Management teams to better identify business risk and protect against cybersecurity attacks before they happen," said Robert Bell, Ideaship Venture Partner.
"Ideaship is just great to work with," said James Dirksen, CEO of DeepSurface Security. "We're happy to have Ideaship on board as part of the team behind DeepSurface Security as we work to transform vulnerability management and make banks, hospitals, law firms, schools and other highly regulated industries more secure."
About DeepSurface Security
Created by a veteran cybersecurity team, DeepSurface Security is the first automated Predictive Vulnerability Management suite of tools that helps cybersecurity teams automate the process of analyzing and prioritizing vulnerabilities on enterprise networks. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DeepSurface is a privately held company funded by Cascade Seed Fund, SeaChange Fund, and Voyager Capital.
To learn more visit http://www.deepsurface.com.
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.
Media Contact
Ian Garrett, Ideaship, (503) 548-7833, ian@ideashipfund.com
Rhiannon Pacheco, DeepSurface Security, (971) 238-3443, Rhiannon.pacheco@deepsurface.com
