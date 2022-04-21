inStryde received an investment from Ideaship, a patent leveraged venture capital firm that provides intellectual property development support for early-stage startups.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The investment will assist inStryde's mission to provide insoles that adhere to the shape of one's foot, all from home, through the use of AI and 3d printing.
"We at Ideaship are excited to take part in securing the promising IP of Instryde. Their model and product will fill a gap in foot care that is sorely missed. As they grow, millions of people will gain access to a previously, prohibitively expensive health service." said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group founder and managing director.
"As an early stage tech startup, we're constantly pushing the envelope and creating new, innovative solutions that solve our customer's core problems. Protecting these innovations is key to our long term success. We decided to take an investment from Ideaship because they offered us much more than a check. Leveraging their I.P. development and patent strategy expertise will give us the market defensibility we'll need for long term growth and success," said inStryde CEO and Founder, Mike Schmid.
About inStryde
They hope to bridge the gap between expensive medical orthotics and sub-par off-the-shelf insoles. inStryde offers affordable insoles that are 3d rendered to each customer, 3d printed, and delivered to their front door in days, not months. Put your best foot forward with inStryde.
For more information, please visit https://www.instryde.com/
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.
