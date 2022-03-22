MUNICH, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The investment will enable Styleriser to provide e-commerce apparel retailers with a proprietary recommendation technology that analyzes the user's complexion and shape in order to find the most relevant products from the shop's assortment in real time.
"We at Ideaship are excited to help create a technology that will push online, fashion-oriented retail into a personalized, interaction driven space. This company's technique will help online retailers and shoppers alike, by creating interest, novelty, and a personal touch for the customer which will in turn drive repeat sales and the lessening of returned products for the seller," said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Founder & Managing Director.
"Styleriser's groundbreaking approach is the closest thing to walking into a physical shop and being greeted by an experienced shop clerk, who, capturing the customer's visual appearance and knowing the shop's assortment, gently guides the customer towards the product that is most suitable for them. Since Styleriser's technology is a total novelty in the apparel e-commerce space, a thorough protection of our various inventions is vital," said Mark Hunsmann, Styleriser Inc. CEO.
About Styleriser Inc.
Styleriser Inc. developed StyleIQ, a digital shopping assistant, which uses facial analysis (AI) to generate highly relevant product suggestions for apparel e-commerce.
For more information, please visit https://styleriser.com/
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.
