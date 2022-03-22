MUNICH, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The investment will enable Styleriser to provide e-commerce apparel retailers with a proprietary recommendation technology that analyzes the user's complexion and shape in order to find the most relevant products from the shop's assortment in real time.

"We at Ideaship are excited to help create a technology that will push online, fashion-oriented retail into a personalized, interaction driven space. This company's technique will help online retailers and shoppers alike, by creating interest, novelty, and a personal touch for the customer which will in turn drive repeat sales and the lessening of returned products for the seller," said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Founder & Managing Director.

"Styleriser's groundbreaking approach is the closest thing to walking into a physical shop and being greeted by an experienced shop clerk, who, capturing the customer's visual appearance and knowing the shop's assortment, gently guides the customer towards the product that is most suitable for them. Since Styleriser's technology is a total novelty in the apparel e-commerce space, a thorough protection of our various inventions is vital," said Mark Hunsmann, Styleriser Inc. CEO.

About Styleriser Inc.

Styleriser Inc. developed StyleIQ, a digital shopping assistant, which uses facial analysis (AI) to generate highly relevant product suggestions for apparel e-commerce.

For more information, please visit https://styleriser.com/

About Ideaship

Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.

Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.

For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.

Contact about this news:

Ideaship

Ian Garrett

Email: ian@ideashipfund.com

Styleriser Inc.

Mark Hunsmann

Email: mark@styleriser.com

Media Contact

Samuel Lubitz, GTT Group, 5032431853, slubitz@gttgrp.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE GTT Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.