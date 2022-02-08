CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guangzhou Restaurant, the well-known Cantonese food company, has successfully implemented Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Guangzhou Restaurant was founded in 1935 and is renowned as a leader in Cantonese cuisine. Established in 1991, the Guangzhou Restaurant Group is one of China's top ten food and beverage companies. Likoufu Food Co., Ltd. is a large-scale enterprise under Guangzhou Restaurant Group that produces hundreds of food items across eight product lines for the Likoufu brand.
Likoufu selected Centric Food and Beverage PLM in September 2021 to establish an information-based platform that covers the entire product lifecycle, including market strategy, product requirements, product planning, product development and product releases. The first phase of implementation was completed in just three months, and focused on improving R&D coordination, visibility and project management.
Huang Dayao, Business Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Group's Technical Center, says, "Thanks to close collaboration between the Guangzhou Restaurant R&D Center and the Centric Software team, the PLM project has achieved the fastest and most user-driven implementation among all IT projects ever carried out by Guangzhou Restaurant Group."
Using Centric PLM, Likoufu hopes to get closer to consumers, boost R&D and support quality and food safety to bolster the brand's reputation.
"Today's launch marks a solid step forward for our entire R&D team in moving away from the previous offline, manual mode to the digital mode," explains Tang Wensheng, CIO of Guangzhou Restaurant Group's Technical Center.
Feng Deyue, Food Safety Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Groups Food Safety Office, adds, "Brand reputation is often undermined when the basics are not done right. With the launch of the PLM system, I believe that we can lay a solid data foundation for our products and better support brand building."
Lv Yizhong, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Restaurant Likoufu, says "I hope that the scalability of Centric PLM can be leveraged to incorporate more business links for closed-loop management, including raw materials, formulas, packaging and R&D models with consumer input. The Guangzhou Restaurant Group looks forward to ushering in the era of comprehensive digital R&D."
"Guangzhou Restaurant have trusted us to bring Likoufu into the digital age, and we are delighted that the implementation has been successful," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to working further with their team to drive the brand's digital transformation."
Founded in 1935, Guangzhou Restaurant is a time-honored brand well-respected as the leader in Cantonese cuisine. The Guangzhou Restaurant Group was established in 1991 and went public in 2017. At present, it has a headcount of more than 5000 employees. In recent years, the Group has been recognized as one of China's top ten F&B brands, China's well-known trademarks, and new models of China's time-honored brands. With its focus on food and beverage services as well as food manufacturing, Guangzhou Restaurant Group comprises brands such as "Guangzhou Restaurant", "Likoufu", "Taotaoju", and "Xingyue City".
Likoufu Food Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern food production enterprise under Guangzhou Restaurant Group. Established in 1998, Likoufu produces hundreds of food items across 8 product lines, namely moon cakes for Mid-Autumn Festival, quick-frozen desserts, lotus paste fillings, Cantonese-style wind-cured meat, baked goods, quick meals, food souvenirs, and rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival.
