DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, a purpose-built client onboarding and project management platform, today announced it has received three major G2 Winter 2021 badges: (1) High Performer in Mid-Market, (2) High Performer in Workflow Management and Task Management and (3) Momentum Leader in Workflow, Product and Project Management. These badges indicate high customer satisfaction scores and have been awarded based on the feedback of real G2 Crowd users.
G2 uses a unique algorithm to calculate customer satisfaction in real time based on the reviews of thousands of authentic users. Data collected from these reviews is then used to score vendors and products based on their current customer ratings. By awarding GuideCX three badges in high performance and momentum leadership, G2 recognizes that the platform has exceeded customer expectations.
"These recognitions are truly badges of honor that we are proud to have been awarded with by the G2 Crowd," said Peter Ord, CEO and founder of GuideCX. "Providing the best experience for our customers has always been our priority, so it has been an honor to witness the support they have given us in return."
GuideCX has also been awarded nine additional Winter 2021 G2 badges:
- Best Estimated ROI
- Easiest Admin
- Highest User Adoption
- High Performer for a Small Business
- Easiest to Use
- Users Most Likely to Recommend
- Easiest to Do Business With
- Best Support
- Users Love Us
GuideCX strives to smooth the transition from sale to implementation by focusing on the onboarding process. With their platform, companies reduce the time it takes to go live by boosting customer engagement and communication. The platform's ability to deliver on the promise it makes to create a more engaging customer experience is one of the reasons they have earned these ongoing distinctions.
For more information on GuideCX's onboarding implementation platform, visit GuideCX.com.
About GuideCX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.
About G2 Crowd, Inc.
G2 Crowd is the world's largest business-to-business software and services review platform. Using validated, unfiltered and unbiased reviews from real-life users, G2 guides better purchasing decisions. Buyers, investors and business professionals use the platform to compare the best products and services based on reviews and synthesized social data. Fundamentally, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace.
Media Contact
Jennifer Durrant, Osmond Marketing, 8017176756, jennifer@osmondmarketing.com
SOURCE GuideCX®