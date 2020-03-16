WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse has been awarded a position on a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) with information technology software development services to modernize its securitization platform.
The modernization of Ginnie Mae's securitization platform involves applying innovative practices — including agile software development, and integrating new technologies, such as robotic process automation — to upgrade Ginnie Mae's critical business operations. The modernization will help Ginnie Mae deliver increased transparency, improve service delivery to issuers and investors, and enable the agility required to adapt to evolving mortgage industry standards.
"Ginnie Mae's role in the U.S. housing finance system — to provide stability to investors and other market participants and ultimately affordable home financing to homeowners — is more critical than ever before," said Sherlonda Goode-Jones, Guidehouse partner.
"We are honored to assist Ginnie Mae in modernizing its securitization platform technology, processes, and related policies to improve service delivery and enhance transparency to its issuers and investors," said Ellen Zimiles, partner and leader of Guidehouse Financial Services.
Guidehouse, and its teaming partner, Accenture Federal Services and subcontractor CLARIFIRE, will blend extensive mortgage-backed security experience with deep expertise in enterprise architecture and large-scale transformations to accelerate the transformation of the securitization platform. Through this lens, our professionals will help to consolidate Ginnie Mae's technology investment, enable a holistic enterprise business view, and drive the operational effectiveness of securitization operations.
About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.
