WASHINGTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today four senior-level industry professionals have joined the company's growing global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment.
Partner Charles Maglione, along with directors Robyn Link, Michael Pita, and Roy Pratt are focused on providing clients with the right strategies and solutions as the energy and utilities industry shifts toward more innovative, sustainable, and resilient programs and operations.
"Charles, Robyn, Michael, and Roy are seasoned leaders who are focused on helping clients navigate the energy transformation and improve customer and shareholder value," says Jan Vrins, leader of Guidehouse's global ES&I segment. "I am excited to add these outstanding professionals to our team as we work to develop and deploy new market-leading solutions that address our clients' most pressing issues and advance their organizations to the next level."
Guidehouse partners with energy companies, governments, investors, and global corporations as they adapt and optimize the use of resources and infrastructure to drive toward innovative, sustainable, resilient programs and operations.
"We are excited to be at the forefront of this global transformation with our clients and continue to build out a world-class team to support our mission," Vrins said.
Charles Maglione, Partner, Washington
Maglione partners with energy companies to formulate innovative responses to their most challenging business issues. His work includes strategy and business transformation, mergers and acquisition support, digital strategy and roadmap development, and the implementation of customer programs. Maglione brings more than 20 years of experience in delivering and implementing transformational business and technology solutions. Throughout his career, he has developed multiple business plans and market strategies for energy companies interested in new retail markets, business segments, and product and service offerings to attract new customers. Leveraging practical, hands-on experience in managing complex, multi-stakeholder engagements, Maglione has been instrumental in the formation of multiple industry partnerships and joint ventures throughout his career. Prior to joining Guidehouse, he held senior management positions at Accenture, Siemens, and KPMG. He has served as a client partner to multiple Fortune 500 global power and utility companies.
Robyn Link, Director, Burlington, Mass.
Link leads a solution team that helps energy companies grow their business with commercial and industrial clients. She brings together multidisciplinary teams and innovative solutions to develop customer growth platforms with new products and services, unlocking new revenue streams. She brings more than 17 years of experience leading teams and delivering organic growth for both established and early-stage businesses within the utility sector. Throughout her career, she has partnered with more than 80 energy providers to create and execute customer engagement programs. Her expertise includes solution development and delivery for demand response, energy efficiency, distributed energy resources, customer engagement, analytics, grid technologies, marketing, and customer care utility initiatives. Prior to Guidehouse, Link led ICF International's demand response offering and supported various customer analytics and energy efficiency client engagements. She also provided regulatory support to New York State's utilities as part of the Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) initiative.
Michael Pita, Director, London
Pita works with large industrial corporations, manufacturers, and regional clusters on energy transformation and decarbonization programs. He delivers strategy and implementation of both proven and innovative energy management solutions, including science-based targets, corporate power purchase agreements, green energy sourcing, value chain decarbonization, and measurement and verification. Pita brings over 21 years of international experience in management consulting and executive leadership. He has built businesses focused on complex energy transformation and cost challenges across private and public sectors. Through this work, he delivered projects on energy project feasibility, design and implementation, asset financing, corporate sustainability strategy, energy efficiency, and cost optimization solutions. Most recently, Pita led a center of excellence practice for a U.K. energy transformation consultancy focused on utilities and the private sector.
Roy Pratt, Director, Burlington, Mass.
Pratt helps utility leaders develop business strategies, technology roadmaps, and architectures critical to utility operations and systems to support technology modernization, transformation, and business restructuring. As an experienced Information Technology/Operational Technology professional, Pratt has spent more than 30 years in the manufacturing, industrial, and energy segments, with engagements that span the full technology lifecycle across the plan, build, and operate model. He has broad experience challenging the status quo and changing organizational culture through transformation efforts and innovation programs. His most recent efforts focused on model-based architecture processes, grid modernization programs, and the implementation of architecture capabilities within client organizations. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Pratt served as chief architect at Bridge Energy Group, where he was responsible for technology delivery and solution development. Previously he served as chief technology officer for the manufacturing, industrials, and energy consulting practice at HP Enterprise Services.
About Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure Segment
With over 700 consultants, Guidehouse's global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment is the largest in the industry. We collaborate with and serve as trusted advisors to utilities and energy companies, large corporations, investors, NGOs, and the public sector to help them thrive in the rapidly changing energy, resources, and infrastructure environment. Our clients include the world's 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; five of the 10 largest oil and gas majors; the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies; European governments; and the U.S. federal government's civilian agencies involved in the country's land, resources, and infrastructure. Our highly skilled professionals form exceptional teams to help our clients transform their businesses, manage complexity and change, accelerate operational performance, manage critical programs, manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and improve operations and systems to address today's most complex issues. We lead through our insights and excel at strategy, transformation, and implementation, creating more sustainable and resilient countries, governments, companies, cities, and infrastructure.
About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.
