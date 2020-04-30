REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideSpark, the leader in change communications, today announced the launch of its Communicate Messages feature. Now testing in beta, the new feature offers immediate notification of change-related content, cutting through the clutter of everyday workplace communication to make change-related messages and content a top priority for employees. Alongside this launch, International Data Corporation (IDC) released an IDC InfoBrief sponsored by GuideSpark titled "Strategic Corporate Communication: 5 Steps to Overcome the Noise and Increase Impact" 1 that underscores this need for clear, concise communication, especially during times of change.
With employees barraged by information from every angle, the report cited Strategic Corporate Communication (SCC) as critical for organizational change. With our economy and business operations in an unprecedented state of flux, effective processes and behaviors are more essential to business success than ever before.
"In order to be successful in driving both corporate culture and performance changes, employee messages must be localized, frequent and delivered in a campaign with continuous reinforcement," said Cushing Anderson, Program Vice President, IT Education and Certification for IDC.
Yet, the IDC InfoBrief revealed that, even before the pandemic, that wasn't the case for many companies. U.S. employees receive 576 billion emails per year, with the average employee seeing 50 work-related emails per day. Of those, 40% are considered unimportant, 90% of which get funneled directly to the trash.
For those that do get through, there are still "substantial disconnects" between the resulting behavior companies desire, and what employees actually do in response to the messages they receive. For example:
- As message receivers, employees often aren't clear on what, if any, action is required from messages. Receivers think action is needed on 45% of communication they receive, while senders only want action on 30% of the communication they send out.
- Receivers assume communications are part of a series, even when they're not. Only 40% of messages are part of a series, which leaves employees needing more from the majority of change-related communication they receive.
- Senders assume no news is good news—that messages are successful when the reality is, there's really just no effective way to measure how well they drive employee behavior change.
"Now more than ever, businesses cannot afford to have communication be their weakest link, especially when sheer operational continuity and survival are on the line," said Keith Kitani, CEO of GuideSpark. "Our platform is designed to deliver the direct, effective, efficient communication that overcomes clutter and confusion and instills confidence among employees who need to feel a sense of normalcy, comfort and stability from their employer in this new reality."
GuideSpark Communicate Cloud® provides the full spectrum of capabilities needed to manage and measure scalable change communications initiatives. The new Communicate Messages feature allows customers to respond to real-time events with effective, ad hoc communications, while Communicate Journeys provide the tools for structured change communications in support of digital transformation and other business initiatives. Both Communicate Messages and Communicate Journeys are measured and tracked with GuideSpark's robust analytics, so organizations uncover the effectiveness of both types of communication in support of overall business goals.
"The ability to send an immediate text message out to our providers and employees to encourage them, stay connected and direct them to helpful resources has been extremely effective," said Kaia McCoy, Supervisor of Compensation and Benefits at Altru Health System. "In the current climate, it's so important to have this immediate channel to keep our customers and employees informed. The feedback has been great!"
To download the IDC InfoBrief and gain access to the recommended steps for effective change communications, click here. For more information on how GuideSpark Communicate Cloud® enables better change communications that drive successful business outcomes, visit www.guidespark.com.
About GuideSpark
GuideSpark is the leader in change communications guiding over 1,000 enterprise customers to business success by changing the hearts and minds of employees. GuideSpark Communicate Cloud® drives organizational change with communication journeys, targeted experiences that reach, engage and change employee behavior to achieve your critical business goals for Talent Strategies, M&A, and Digital Transformation. Manage, measure and scale your internal communication effectiveness with GuideSpark. http://www.GuideSpark.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kasey Thomas
SSPR
925-285-6449
kthomas@sspr.com
1 IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by GuideSpark, "Strategic Corporate Communication: 5 Steps to Overcome the Noise and Increase Impact", February 2020