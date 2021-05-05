SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gulftainer announced today that it has selected Simfoni for the implementation of a digital procurement transformation of its business. The leading port operator has port operations and associated logistics activities across the UAE, KSA, Iraq and the US.
Simfoni, a next generation digital solutions provider for procurement analytics and spend automation specialises in the provision of digital technology that streamlines the procurement process thereby reducing both process costs and third-party expenditures. Simfoni is unique in not only offering the technology but having its own team of implementation support and buying resources effectively providing a one-stop shop for the entire eProcurement transformation process.
Pietro Nesti, Engineering - Procurement Head at Gulftainer, commented on the engagement, "We started this engagement just six weeks ago, and I could not be more pleased with the results we are already seeing. eProcurement implementations are notorious for poor levels of adoption and complications with configuration. The Simfoni system was configured and operational within the first week, and we are reaching over 80% adoption in our second month of implementation. End users love the system and find it easy to use with faster cycle times and greater choice."
David Casey, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulftainer, said, "We think that the role of procurement has the potential to touch all parts of the organization. Digitizing our procurement was a subject that we have been considering for some time. A COVID-induced economy coupled with the need to accommodate remote working and reduced paperwork accelerated our decision to implement it. We wanted our digitized procurement to have a stronger customer focus and the necessary agility to satisfy the ever more rapidly changing customer requirements. We chose Simfoni because it was clear that they had both the global capability and the market knowledge needed to support our business."
"For Simfoni clients, the time allocated to optimising value is probably the most important measure of success. The current economic environment makes this metric even more relevant than ever. We are able to leverage our market knowledge and subject matter expertise to source deals that generate significant savings right from the very first order put through the platform." said Zoya Ali Khan, Simfoni's Operations Manager, Middle East. "I'm delighted that we are able to put this engagement into positive Return On Investment for Gulftainer within only our second month since going live."
Chirag Shah, Chairman of Simfoni added, "The Simfoni commercial model offers a unique Pay As You Save™ option that links the cost of the digital transformation to the level of spend adoption and the benefits achieved, making this the most accessible eProcurement implementation available anywhere in the market. It is wonderful to witness yet another client valuing the benefits of our solution and I am very grateful to the Executive Board of Gulftainer for putting their faith in us."
