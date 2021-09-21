SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a global technology and media company, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced today that it has hired Erin McCallion as its global Chief Marketing Officer. McCallion will lead GumGum's global marketing and communications efforts as the company focuses on continued international expansion and growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Erin onboard to lead our global marketing efforts as we enter the next exciting phase for GumGum. Erin's exceptional track record in building high-performing global marketing organizations and expertise in positioning companies for growth stages such as IPOs will be essential as GumGum continues to lead the contextual and high-impact media space," said Phil Schraeder, Chief Executive Officer, GumGum.
GumGum is seeing rapid growth and interest as the industry starts to embrace contextual as a primary targeting option. As CMO, McCallion will be responsible for establishing GumGum's narrative and bolstering its global brand presence while scaling the corporate communications, product marketing and lead generation teams to support GumGum's next stage of growth.
"I believe you don't need invasive personal data to deliver successful digital campaigns. When you put the consumer and their contextual environment first along with engaging ad creatives the return on ad spend is insurmountable. I am proud to be joining GumGum's amazingly talented team who share those same beliefs and have built technology that delivers just that. GumGum sits at the center of contextual excellence as the first independent ad tech provider to have achieved Media Rating Council content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability. As the global leader, we are primed to drive rapid acceleration in North America and across the globe," said Erin McCallion, Chief Marketing Officer, GumGum.
McCallion brings 20 years of experience to the role having developed successful brand strategy, communications and go-to-market initiatives for advertising technology and the traditional and digital publishing organizations. Prior to joining GumGum she served in marketing executive leadership roles at Outbrain, a recommendation technology platform; Mediaocean, a Vista Equity portfolio company; and INVISION, a cross-media ad technology company. In her most recent role at Outbrain, she oversaw the successful execution of their IPO.
McCallion will sit in the New York office and report directly to GumGum's CEO, Phil Schraeder.
For more information please reach out to pr@gumgum.com.
