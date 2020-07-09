SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, the premier online platform Gumroad took to social media and announced their new initiative of launching their Small Black Businesses grants in support of the Black Community and the Black Lives Matter movement. As Gumroad is the leader in creating the solution of allowing individuals to open a store in the virtual world and sell digital and physical products, they have recognized the many Black creators that are users of the platform and want to support them and future creators on Gumroad.
"I'm super excited to support this critical and amazing initiative our team has created. As we continue to strive to make sure that all of our creators have a voice, we want to especially ensure that our black and brown creators are seen and supported. With this initiative, creators will be able to utilize these grants to further their creativity and we hope that Gumroad plays a significant part in their success," states Gumroad Founder, Sahil Lavingia.
10 Black creators will be provided $500 to assist them in growing their business during these very unique times. The enrollment period is July 6-15, with the winners being notified by July 17th and announced on July 31st.
For more information and to apply for the grant, please visit http://bit.ly/sbbggumroad, and for more information on Gumroad, please visit http://www.gumroad.com. For media inquiries, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.
About Gumroad: Gumroad is an online platform that enables creators to sell products directly to consumers. It was founded by Sahil Lavingia in 2011 with the intention of making selling as easy as social sharing. Gumroad enables creatives to sell directly to their audience — so that they can make a living doing what they love.
MEDIA CONTACT
Candice Nicole
Candice Nicole Public Relations
243203@email4pr.com
301.875.3224