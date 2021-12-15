HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct, one of the largest independent direct mail agencies, located in Hayward, CA, is excited to announce their Better Everyday Challenge, which will kick off the week of January 17, 2022. For the challenge, 500 individuals will receive a special box in the mail from Gunderson Direct that contains a jump rope, sweatband, scorecards, and an instruction sheet. The instruction sheets included in the package will guide the selected individuals through participating in the jump rope challenge to benefit the Special Forces Sports Foundation (SFSF).
The five scorecards included with the delivery for the challenge will each include the day of the week and the goal, with alternative exercises provided for individuals who cannot jump. The challenge will kick off with 20 jumps on Monday, and the daily goals will increase each day with a minimum of 100,000 jumps. After participating each day, individuals will post their scorecards to their Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn accounts.
Gunderson Direct's goal is for each participant to post their score to social media each of the five days of the challenge accompanied with the hashtag #bettereverydaySFSF. These daily postings will help participants connect while alerting others of the Special Forces Sports Foundation's cause. When the group reaches the goal, Gunderson Direct will pledge the $10,000 to the Special Forces Sports Foundation at an upcoming event.
About Gunderson Direct Inc.: Gunderson Direct is a top-rated direct mail marketing agency that works with companies of all sizes — from large, established corporations to well-funded startups. Gunderson Direct has built its reputation driving qualified leads through the mail for its partners. They are recognized for insightful analytics, responsive data, list sourcing, and a commitment to strategic expertise throughout the process.
About Special Forces Sports Foundation: Special Forces Sports Foundation (SFSF) is a non-profit organization that partners students with special needs with high school athletes for engaging and rewarding experiences. Through their events such as Special Forces Sports Day, SFSF empowers groups to learn valuable life lessons from each other that they will carry through the rest of their lives.
