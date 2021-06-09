HAYWARD, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct marketing agency Gunderson Direct is pleased to announce its placement on the Financial Times's list of fastest-growing companies of 2021 as well as its list of fastest-growing agencies. This is Financial Time's second annual ranking and highlights American businesses' strides during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Financial Times' list was compiled with the help of research company Statista, which ranked the US businesses by the compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2016 and 2019.
To be included on the Financial Times' Fastest Growing US Companies list, companies had to be independent entities and have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2016, $1.5 million in revenue in 2019, and grown revenue through primarily organic means. Out of the 500 companies listed on the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies of 2021 list, Gunderson Direct was listed at #351, with an absolute growth rate of 156.9% and a compound annual growth rate of 37%.
"We are incredibly proud of Gunderson Direct's growth over the past few years and are honored to be named on the Financial Times' Fastest Growing US Companies / Agencies lists. We are sincerely grateful to be named among some of the top companies in the nation. Without our amazing staff and strong client relationships, none of this would have been possible."
– Gunderson Direct President and Founder, Mike Gunderson
About Gunderson Direct:
Founded in 2003, Gunderson Direct is an award-winning direct marketing agency known for its B2B and B2C direct mail campaigns. Based in Hayward, California, the Gunderson Direct team services clients that rely on top-of-funnel leads to power pipelines and want a more reliable, measurable and scalable approach to driving sales. Some of the many clients Gunderson Direct services today include ZipRecruiter, PayPal, Personal Capital, Wells Fargo, and Adobe. Since their foundation 18 years ago, Gunderson Direct has been recognized by Clutch as one of the top direct marketing companies in America and by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the fastest-growing businesses in 2019.
