For the third year in a row, award-winning marketing agency Gunderson Direct has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve.
HAYWARD, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This year, 100% of the agency's employees said it's a great place to work—43 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
On winning this certification for the third time, Gunderson Direct President Mike Gunderson states: "I am incredibly proud of receiving this certification, especially in light of all that the world has endured in the last year. Despite the pandemic—and all of the challenges and changes employees have had to face—our people have continued to be happy, and we've seen minimal turnover."
Gunderson Direct attributes their staff's continued happiness to the agency's unique culture. Regarding the agency's culture, Human Resource Administrator Jaki Rangel says ""Our company values—and recognition as a Great Place To Work—are a reflection of the team we've built. As we've grown from 5 to 25 people, each individual has brought with them their own experiences, lending new perspectives and strengths to our organization. Spending two years remote may have caused some companies to lose their affinity for one another, but our team has grown and evolved, and our culture has gotten even stronger."
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Gunderson Direct is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
About Gunderson Direct Inc.
Gunderson Direct is a top-rated marketing agency specializing in direct mail that works with companies of all sizes. What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct mail providers is over 18 years of building and improving direct mail programs through their proprietary process of testing and optimization. Because of this, clients get higher quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.
