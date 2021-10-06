HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct's GunderSmile Happier Holidays Mask mailer has been recognized by both the Summit International Awards and the USPS Next Generation Campaign Awards in September 2021.
Summit International Award
Among thousands of submissions from 20 countries, the GunderSmile Happier Holidays Mask mailer received silver in the Industry Self-Promotion Collateral category and bronze in the Direct Mail – B2B category of the 2021 Summit Creative Awards.
The Summit Creative Awards recognize the best in websites, design, video, advertising, mobile, and social from firms under $30 million in billings.
USPS Next Generation Campaign Awards
The GunderSmile Happier Holidays Mask mailer was also named the winner of the 2021 Innovative B2B Campaign Award by the USPS during the National Postal Forum 2.0 virtual conference.
In March, the GunderSmile Happier Holidays Mask mailer also received two bronze ADDYS at the 2021 Greater San Francisco American Advertising Awards Gala.
Mike Gunderson, Founder and CEO of Gunderson Direct, commented, "Receiving recognition from SIA, the USPS Next Generation Campaign Award, and the ADDYs earlier this year speaks to the incredible effort and talent of the Gunderson Direct team that created an engaging mail package that motivated individuals to support the Alameda Food Bank."
The Gunderson Direct Happier Holidays Mask mailer arrived in recipients' mailboxes in Fall 2020, packaged in an oversized metallic orange padded envelope. Inside was a dimensional mailer, plus three branded #GunderSmile face masks, each with a graphic smile.
The holiday mailer featured a charitable social component: each time a recipient posted a picture of themselves or a loved one wearing a Gunderson Direct mask on social media with #GunderSmile, the agency would donate $5 to the Alameda County Food Bank. With three masks, as many as three individuals pictured in a post could help contribute $15 per post.
Through recipients' repeated interactions with the gift + social + charitable components, Gunderson Direct was honored to give over $500 on behalf of participants to the Alameda County Food Bank.
About Gunderson Direct
Gunderson Direct is an advanced agency partner specializing in helping start-ups, SMBs, and enterprises drive leads and close business through turn-key direct mail services. From consultation and planning to execution and analysis, Gunderson Direct delivers value on your marketing investment.
About the Summit International Award
The Summit Awards organization dedicates itself to recognizing excellence in the communications and marketing industry. It administers three distinguished marketing award competitions each year to acknowledge standout work. It is independent and not tied to any advertiser, magazine, trade association, ad club, or other outside influencer.
About the USPS Next Generation Campaign Award
The USPS Next Generation Campaign Awards® recognize mail owners, agencies, and printers that produce engaging and interactive direct mail campaigns. The contest includes two categories: the Grand Champion Award for consumer campaigns and the Innovative B2B Campaign Award.
