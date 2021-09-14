WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GW & Wade, LLC, the independently managed financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion of assets under management (1), is celebrating 35 years of serving individuals and families. Since 1986, GW & Wade has been managing multiple facets of its clients' financial lives, and this client-first approach has played a significant part in GW & Wade's growth over these past 35 years. The firm has offices in Greater Boston, Silicon Valley, and Metro D.C., and today supports clients across the United States.
When GW & Wade was formed in 1986, the financial services landscape was radically different from what it is today. Wealth management in the 1980s was largely sales-oriented, and advisors were more focused on selling products than on whether or not those products were in their clients' best interests. GW & Wade's founders were eager to move away from that business model and toward one that put their clients' needs first.
"We looked at the landscape back in 1986 and thought, 'We can do this better'," said Roger Wade, the firm's Co-Founder and a Principal. Another GW & Wade Principal, Tim Pinch, agreed. "Our objective has always been to develop a trusting relationship with our clients that lets them know we are taking care of them and looking after their best interests. The wealth management industry has changed over time to look more like us, validating our core philosophy."
From the beginning, the firm has focused on providing comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and tax services tailored to suit the needs of each client.
"Our singular focus when we started was to build the business one client at a time," added Roger. "We knew that as long as we served each client with compassion and true concern for their well-being, keeping their best interests at the forefront of the advice we provided them, everything else would work out."
Tim concurred. "Other wealth managers focus on generating revenue from their clients. What sets us apart is our focus on the relationship — our goal is to build relationships with our clients that last for decades and span generations. We're very proud of the fact that we are working with the grandchildren of some of our original clients."
In 2007, GW & Wade joined Focus Financial Partners as one of Focus' first partner firms. "Joining Focus made it possible for us to have a multi-tiered generation of partners in our management company, making us a much stronger firm," explained Roger.
"GW & Wade is a leader in this industry, built by talented entrepreneurs with a passion for excellence and an unparalleled dedication to client service," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Roger, Tim and the rest of the GW & Wade team have been incredible partners over the years and have taken advantage of our resources and intellectual expertise to strengthen and grow their business. The Focus partnership would not be what it is today without their decision to join us and their unwavering confidence in us."
Building on the success of the last 35 years, GW & Wade's leadership remains firmly focused on the next 35 years and beyond. Recognizing the need to connect with the next generation and build relationships with young investors, the firm has established a robust social media presence. Input from younger employees is invaluable to the firm's long-term business strategy. The firm has also elevated a number of junior Counselors to Principals, and the perspectives of these newer Principals will serve GW & Wade well as it continues to evolve to serve the next generation of clients. "It is very important that each generation of the GW & Wade team has input on how the firm is run and how we communicate with and support our clients," noted Tim.
"Tax laws will change, investment products will change, technology will change — the future success of this firm is ultimately in the hands of the people who will be advising our clients," said Roger. "To attract and retain clients, you need people who are humble and competent, but above all, you need people who care. We have a team of people that embodies all of those qualities, and we continually build on that which is the most important thing we can do to prepare this firm for the future."
