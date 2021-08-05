BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- gWell, a physician-founded digital health, genomics, and wellness company focused on empowering people to take charge of their personal well-being, announced the release of its new app, available for trial or subscription. The gWell digital health platform conducts an analysis of an individual's DNA, activity and fitness information, medical history, and goals, then delivers a personalized wellness plan and live coaching via the app. gWell also provides a portal for employers, clinicians, and other health & fitness organizations to track population health and member engagement on the app.
gWell's patent-pending technology is unique in that it combines inputs from an individual's genomics with cutting-edge data science and analytics while also factoring in user-entered elements about their daily life, fitness, and goals. Individuals can choose from various subscription levels with options that include genetic analysis, telewellness visit(s), and app access.
After submitting a DNA testing kit to gWell's lab partner*, individuals receive custom, AI-driven recommendations along with articles, videos, and live coaching geared to help them achieve their specific health goals. Using data informed by an individual's genetics and medical research, the app is personalized in a way that's compatible with each person's unique lifestyle and health journey.
"Our aim is to improve individual health outcomes by addressing gaps in care through an affordable, comprehensive technology that still incorporates the human touch," said gWell co-founder and chief medical officer Chester Hedgepeth, MD, PhD.
Co-founder and chief executive officer Surya Singh, MD, said "The 'sick care to well care' transition has really stagnated in our broken healthcare system. We wanted to help reinvigorate it by making evidence-based medicine and innovative research more accessible to individuals, engaging them as informed partners on their own health journey."
Boston Sports Medicine, a physical therapy practice, has partnered with gWell as part of a pilot program to deliver the app to their patients.
Kaitlin Kolesnikoff, assistant clinic director at Boston Sports Medicine Brookline, stated "gWell has proven to be beneficial to our practice. Our patients are gaining a greater holistic understanding of their health, including genetics, and are now using gWell to maintain engagement with their therapist between sessions. gWell provides our therapists with an additional tool to help patients reach their goals."
Individuals can visit the gWell website to activate a subscription or start a free trial. The gWell app is available for iOS or Android.
*gWell maintains relationships and partners with next generation sequencing (NGS) labs for their genetic/genomic testing.
About gWell
Founded by physicians Surya Singh and Chester Hedgepeth, gWell emerged to fill the void of inequitable access to technology around health, wellness, and genomics for the average individual. gWell's mission is to empower people of every socioeconomic and health status to take charge of their personal well-being by transforming access to health care and medical advancements, and to utilize genomics in reshaping and improving wellness. gWell's current focus is on musculoskeletal (bones, muscles, and joints).
