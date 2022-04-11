NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gym management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 139.85 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The gym management software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZFacility Inc., Glofox, Jonas Fitness Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, Treshna Enterprises Ltd., Virtuagym, and Zen Planner LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Clubworx Pty Ltd. - The company offers gym management software under the brand name Clubworx management software.
- EZFacility Inc. - The company offers gym management software with features such as gym and fitness facility scheduling, gym membership management, and more.
- Glofox - The company offers gym management software with marketing tools, member experience tools, retention tools, and more.
- Jonas Fitness Inc. - The company offers health and fitness club management software under the brand name Compete.
- MINDBODY Inc. - The company offers gym management software with streaming gym classes, convenient client booking, and more.
Market Dynamics
The benefits associated with the use of gym management software are driving the gym management software market growth. However, factors such as growing concern about data privacy may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market. This is because enterprises are increasingly focusing on reducing their IT infrastructure costs while improving the flexibility, agility, and efficiency of marketing operations. Cloud-based gym management software solutions are scalable, allow the management of all assets centrally, and are useful in streamlining workflows. The software helps enterprises operate faster and more efficiently.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. The rapid increase in the number of gyms and the growing smartphone penetration among people will drive the gym management software market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the gym management software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA.
