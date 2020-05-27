NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, has partnered with the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) to provide its members with the ability to collect, analyze, and share threat intelligence. H-ISAC is a global trusted community of critical infrastructure owners and operators within the Healthcare and Public Health sector. The member led community is focused on sharing timely, actionable, and relevant information with each other including cyber and physical threats, incidents, and vulnerabilities along with advice on best practices, mitigation strategies, and other valuable information.
With Cyware's Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP), H-ISAC members can share threat intelligence including indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware alerts, vulnerability advisories, security incidents, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks among healthcare organizations. CSAP enables H-ISAC members to collect, share, and provide security alerts on the changing threat and risk landscape along with intelligence on specific attacks facing the healthcare industry.
"Advancing cyber and physical security and resilience in the healthcare sector is our top priority," said Errol Weiss, H-ISAC's Chief Security Officer. "Cyware provides our members with the ability to collaborate and share vital threat intelligence with one another. H-ISAC members can quickly take action against relevant threats to stay protected from potential attacks."
With CSAP, member organizations of H-ISAC can choose to share threat intelligence anonymously, with attribution, or work with H-ISAC analysts for further enrichment. The platform comes with multi-modal sharing channels including an advanced web portal, mobile app, and an email integration feature. Members can leverage threat intelligence sharing templates in the web portal and the mobile app to share actionable intelligence in a detailed and structured format.
"At Cyware, we believe it is critical to promote and enable collaboration and sharing of intelligence throughout the cybersecurity community to ensure organizations are as secure and resilient as possible," said Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Cyware. "H-ISAC has taken threat intelligence sharing to the next level by bringing together pharmaceutical firms, health insurance organizations, hospital systems, medical device providers, clinicians, and more in an integrated and collaborative way that reduces cyber risk across this and other industries."
About H-ISAC
Created in 2010, Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) is a trusted community of critical infrastructure owners and operators within the global Health sector. Members share timely, actionable, relevant information including intelligence on threats, best practices, and mitigation strategies. Working together, the health sector becomes more resilient worldwide. For more information, visit www.h-isac.org.
About Cyware
Cyware provides threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion products to security teams across the world. Cyware's innovative solutions include capabilities for strategic and tactical threat intelligence sharing, cyber fusion, security orchestration and automation, and incident response. Cyware's solutions make secure collaboration, cyber resiliency, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for organizations, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com. Further information on how Cyware's solutions support ISACs, visit here.