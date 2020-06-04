MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced the availability of H2O Driverless AI integration, a leading automatic machine learning (AutoML) platform, with Snowflake, the Cloud Data Platform. This new integration enables Snowflake users to easily build and deploy ML models. Driverless AI automates the time consuming and demanding data science and machine learning workflows such as feature engineering, model tuning and model selection to achieve the highest predictive accuracy within the shortest time. The seamless integration of H2O Driverless AI with the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform is another step towards democratizing AI for all and empowering every company to be an AI company.
"H2O.ai and Snowflake are in a unique position to help our customers adapt in the rapidly emergent business landscape and win with artificial intelligence on the cloud," said Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai. "The combination of H2O.ai's industry leading automatic machine learning platform, Driverless AI and the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform is truly a game changer. Enterprises can now scale across any cloud provider and transform data to signal with AI, cost effectively, easily and with agility."
"We're happy to be able to offer Snowflake customers H2O.ai's automatic machine learning capabilities from directly within their Snowflake account," Snowflake VP, Data Science and Analytics, Chris Pouliot said. "Snowflake's single, integrated platform, paired with the diverse capabilities of our ecosystem of partners, like H2O.ai, can help them realize even more value from their data."
"We are excited to see H2O.ai and Snowflake working together to make machine learning easily accessible to our Snowflake environment. It will provide greater ease of use and flexibility to get more value from our data with AI," said Sweta Sinha, Director Data Science of Ascend Learning.
Machine learning is a data-intensive activity that depends on large volumes of diverse data that must be collected, persisted, transformed, and made available to train models. The new integration builds on H2O.ai and Snowflake's previous partnership, which enabled Driverless AI users to connect easily to Snowflake Cloud Data Platform. With this new integration, Driverless AI can be used within Snowflake's Cloud Data Platform to seamlessly build machine learning models with SQL commands. This enables the DataOps or Data Engineer to intuitively train and deploy models, score data and make predictions, within the Snowflake environment
Joint Efforts to Help Customers
Snowflake and H2O.ai will be combining forces to help customers achieve value with the joint solution. The two companies are expanding their partnership with this new integration to conduct virtual events including webinars, outreach and promotions including the July 7th "Accelerate Your Enterprise AI on Snowflake with H2O.ai" webinar. Register here.
H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI
H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art machine learning to accomplish tasks in hours instead of weeks and months. By delivering AutoML with automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry.
Connect with H2O.ai
- Download Driverless AI for a free 21-day trial: www.h2o.ai/try-driverless-ai/
- Visit H2O.ai to learn more: www.h2o.ai
- Follow H2O.ai on Twitter: www.twitter.com/H2Oai
- Connect with H2O.ai on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/H2Oai/
- Join the webinar: "Accelerate Your Enterprise AI on Snowflake with H2O.ai" on July 14th. Register here.
About H2O.ai
H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and automatic machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceuticals and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 20,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies including NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake, and is proud of its growing global customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Kaiser Permanente, Telcel, and MarketAxess. H2O.ai is responding to COVID-19 challenges with its expertise and new AI Apps that help companies get results with AI. H2O.ai demonstrates its commitment for AI4Good by supporting wildlife conservation and providing AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai
H2O.ai Media Contact:
Russ Castronovo
press@h2o.ai
408-391-9632