COVINGTON, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telrite Holdings Inc. brands', H2O Wireless and Pure Talk will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, and the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.
Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit http://www.h2owirelessnow.com and http://www.puretalkusa.com.
"We are excited to add the new lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 13 Pro / iphone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini to our product and service offerings," shared Will Curry, Chief Strategy Officer for Telrite Holdings, Inc. "The addition of this new lineup showcases our commitment to providing our customers with the latest in technology, while continuing to provide the best available wireless service and phone plans at an affordable price."
Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.
The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.1 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, and an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance.
With upgraded rate plans, unlimited talk, text, and data plans for H2O Wireless and Pure Talk, the Telrite brands offer nationwide 4G LTE coverage on one of the largest and most reliable GSM networks. Offering plans for every budget, H2O Wireless features international talk to 70 countries worldwide and Pure Talk offers consumers the option to try their service with a Risk-Free Guarantee. Financing (0% for 24 months) is available on all phones, including the iPhone 13 lineup. Receive an additional $250 off any iPhone when choosing select plans. (See full terms and conditions on the websites.)
For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit http://www.h2owirelessnow.com and http://www.puretalkusa.com.
For more details on Apple products, please visit http://www.apple.com.
1 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.
2 Battery life varies by use and configuration.
Media Contact
Neelam Sachania, Telrite Holdings Inc., (404) 324-0696, neelam.sachania@telrite.com
SOURCE Telrite Holdings Inc.