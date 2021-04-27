Habasit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Habasit International AG)

REINACH, Switzerland, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habasit was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1946, by Fernand and Alice Habegger. Today, after 75 years of pioneering innovation and dedicated customer focus, the family firm's network of long-term partnerships with customers, OEMs and distributors spans over 70 countries worldwide.

Habasit's high-quality materials, proven technologies, and engineering excellence deliver outstanding reliability and long lifetimes. Drawing on its specialists' in-depth industry expertise, Habasit provides a broad range of customized belting solutions and technologies that cut maintenance costs, raise productivity and cost-efficiency, and save precious resources across a number of applications.

Looking ahead to the next 75 years, Habasit will continue providing superior, sustainable and smart solutions to keep industries in motion.

