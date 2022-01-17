OKLAHOMA CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAC, Inc., an employee-owned regional grocer headquartered here, will implement Itasca Retail's Magic™ Computer Generated Ordering chain-wide.
The retailer operates 80 stores under the Homeland, United, Cash Saver, Food World, and Piggly Wiggly banners, with locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Georgia.
Itasca Inventory Intelligence enables retailers to automate historically manual processes around ordering, inventory forecasting and DSD receiving, with increased speed and accuracy, to ensure they continue to provide exceptional shopping experiences and significantly reduce waste and labor. The system combines sophisticated algorithms and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity, while concurrently reducing inventory, shrink, product-handling and vendor credits.
"Plain and simple, Itasca's Inventory Intelligence Platform will allow us to better serve our customers," said Chris Smith, VP of IT at HAC Inc. "After a careful review of the marketplace, we saw Itasca as the industry leader. We look forward to leveraging Itasca Magic™ to strategically improve our inventory management practices which will have a positive impact on the organization."
He added, "With the labor challenges the industry faces now, having a tool that can take that workload on will make us a better operator."
Jeff Kennedy, President of Itasca Retail said, "HAC, Inc. and their entire team is embarking on the same path to increased profitability and improved customer service our current customers' experience. Choosing Magic™ will prove to be an excellent decision for an extended period of time. We are truly pleased to help Homeland advance its approach to inventory with Inventory Intelligence and we welcome them to the Itasca family of customers."
About Itasca Retail:
Itasca Retail is a leading provider of inventory intelligence technology that enables grocers to better compete in the modern retail economy. More than 85,000 workers, at more than 3,000 stores, use the world's first open inventory intelligence platform to manage great industry and economic changes including consumer shopping habits, labor shortages, and shifting supply-chain trends. Once the domain of industry giants, openly available Inventory Intelligence levels the playing field for grocers of all sizes. Itasca's customers include Wegmans, PriceChopper/Market32, Tops Markets, The Fresh Market, Raley's, Weis Markets, Lunds & Byerlys, Cardenas Markets, and Brookshire Brothers.
For more information, visit us at https://www.itasca-retail.com or on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/itasca-retail
About HAC, Inc.:
HAC, Inc. grocery chain is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. HAC operates 80 grocery stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Georgia. HAC operates under multiple banners including Homeland, United, Cash Saver, Food World and Piggly Wiggly. Homeland is HAC's largest banner as well as Oklahoma's largest locally-owned grocery store chain with 34 locations statewide. Homeland has been 100 percent employee owned since 2011. The company traces its roots back to 1916 when the first United Supermarket was opened. http://hacretail.com/
Media Contacts:
Itasca Retail
Jason Wirl
West Des Moines, IA
208-863-2603
James Tenser
520-390-3751
