PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six weeks after the release of Findora EVM on Forge Testnet, winners of the inaugural Falling for DeFi on Findora Hackathon raced to deploy their projects on Findora as the EVM went live on Mainnet Beta last week.

The hackathon, which hosted over 300 developers and received over 50 project submissions, showcased demos on Thursday, December 9th, and produced winners across three tracks:

Liquidity

1st Place $15K - TropIC - a Norse mythology game on Findora

2nd Place $7.5K - Findswap - an AMM Deployment on Findora

3rd Place $2.5K - Atherton - an OlympusDAO fork on Findora

Tools

1st Place $7.5K - Findexer - an indexer for Findora

2nd Place $5K - Pyndora - a Python SDK for Findora

3rd Place $2.5K - Findora Explorer - an Etherscan alternative on Findora

Cryptography

Winner $15K - Poseidon - an integration of Poseidon, a hash function for ZKP systems

The Findora EVM release on Mainnet Beta means that developers can use Findora to:

  • Deploy Ethereum smart contracts using Solidity
  • Issue and transact with ERC-20 compatible tokens
  • Build trustless bridges with Ethereum and ERC-20 compatible networks
  • Create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) using the ERC-721 standard

Build and deploy DApps using Ethereum developer tools, including:

  • MetaMask - a crypto wallet browser extension for EVM blockchains
  • Remix - an Ethereum development environment
  • Truffle - an Ethereum development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline
  • Hardhat - an Ethereum development environment
  • Waffle - a library for compiling and testing smart contracts
  • Mars - a deployment manager

Developers can apply for grants via the Findora Foundation website to help seed their ideas and accelerate their growth. The Findora community will be able to vote on which projects get funded through a governance process administered by a DAO. Projects should meet the following criteria in order to qualify for grant funding:

  • 1. Projects must build a protocol or DApp directly on the Findora blockchain
  • 2. Projects must impact the Findora ecosystem in a meaningful way
  • 3. Projects should utilize Findora's privacy technology such as zero-knowledge proofs

Get Involved

If you are a developer interested in building on Findora, then you can start by reading the documentation, joining the Discord channel and applying for a grant through the Findora Foundation website.

About Findora

Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability.

Findora is backed by Polychain, Powerscale Capital, Allchaineed, Cabin VC, Krypital Group, Axia8 Ventures and is partnered with dozens of companies and organizations including Tencent, BSN, MetisDAO, Taxa, Bank of Asia, Travel USA Express, MoneyMoov, IOTPay, YouWorld, Citcon, and Bayes. For more information, please visit findora.org.

Media Contact

Nick Rodriguez, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, nick@melrosepr.com

 

SOURCE Findora

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.