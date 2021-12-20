PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six weeks after the release of Findora EVM on Forge Testnet, winners of the inaugural Falling for DeFi on Findora Hackathon raced to deploy their projects on Findora as the EVM went live on Mainnet Beta last week.
The hackathon, which hosted over 300 developers and received over 50 project submissions, showcased demos on Thursday, December 9th, and produced winners across three tracks:
Liquidity
1st Place $15K - TropIC - a Norse mythology game on Findora
2nd Place $7.5K - Findswap - an AMM Deployment on Findora
3rd Place $2.5K - Atherton - an OlympusDAO fork on Findora
Tools
1st Place $7.5K - Findexer - an indexer for Findora
2nd Place $5K - Pyndora - a Python SDK for Findora
3rd Place $2.5K - Findora Explorer - an Etherscan alternative on Findora
Cryptography
Winner $15K - Poseidon - an integration of Poseidon, a hash function for ZKP systems
The Findora EVM release on Mainnet Beta means that developers can use Findora to:
- Deploy Ethereum smart contracts using Solidity
- Issue and transact with ERC-20 compatible tokens
- Build trustless bridges with Ethereum and ERC-20 compatible networks
- Create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) using the ERC-721 standard
Build and deploy DApps using Ethereum developer tools, including:
- MetaMask - a crypto wallet browser extension for EVM blockchains
- Remix - an Ethereum development environment
- Truffle - an Ethereum development environment, testing framework and asset pipeline
- Hardhat - an Ethereum development environment
- Waffle - a library for compiling and testing smart contracts
- Mars - a deployment manager
Developers can apply for grants via the Findora Foundation website to help seed their ideas and accelerate their growth. The Findora community will be able to vote on which projects get funded through a governance process administered by a DAO. Projects should meet the following criteria in order to qualify for grant funding:
- 1. Projects must build a protocol or DApp directly on the Findora blockchain
- 2. Projects must impact the Findora ecosystem in a meaningful way
- 3. Projects should utilize Findora's privacy technology such as zero-knowledge proofs
Get Involved
If you are a developer interested in building on Findora, then you can start by reading the documentation, joining the Discord channel and applying for a grant through the Findora Foundation website.
About Findora
Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability.
Findora is backed by Polychain, Powerscale Capital, Allchaineed, Cabin VC, Krypital Group, Axia8 Ventures and is partnered with dozens of companies and organizations including Tencent, BSN, MetisDAO, Taxa, Bank of Asia, Travel USA Express, MoneyMoov, IOTPay, YouWorld, Citcon, and Bayes. For more information, please visit findora.org.
