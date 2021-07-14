SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackEDU, a global provider of unmatched secure coding training for developers, today announced the launch of HackEDU Rewards, an automated rewards system that further improves outcomes for organizations that seek to maximize engagement throughout the entire training experience.
Built on the foundational belief that developers demand hands-on, interactive training that harnesses real-world scenarios and the power of offensive cybersecurity, the HackEDU Secure Coding Training Platform now offers a truly unique rewards program that enables security leaders and training administrators to easily add significant appeal to the process. Cryptocurrency can now be a simple addition to the program, yet serve as a truly powerful incentive. Other incentive options are set to be added soon.
"The launch of HackEDU Rewards reflects our distinct focus on creating the best possible combination of people-centered training and technical innovation," said Jared Ablon, CEO at HackEDU. "It's all about the result – and by adding attention-getting yet easily administered rewards for participating developers, organizations ultimately increase completion rates and enhance skills sets that bring notable value via motivation. After all, the more participation, the fewer the vulnerabilities in software."
HackEDU Rewards eliminates the need to track, manage and fulfill rewards manually, serving as a quick add-on that more than pays for itself by helping reach the goal of 100% completion while also helping to dramatically reduce vulnerabilities in an organization's software. The new system is available now to existing and new HackEDU customers. To schedule a demo, visit www.hackedu.com/custom-demo.
About HackEDU
HackEDU provides interactive secure coding training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Our offensive + defensive lessons, science-based approach, and DevSecOps toolchain integrations help to motivate developers, keep them engaged, and learn and retain secure coding principles effectively. Visit www.hackedu.com.
