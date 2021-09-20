SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerEarth, the leading solutions provider to source, assess, upskill and engage software developer talent, today released an overview of its YoY growth and milestones. Between Q3 2020 - 2021, HackerEarth saw record growth, which was accelerated by the launch of HackerEarth for Enterprises, the industry's first comprehensive platform that unites every step of the tech employee lifecycle from sourcing, screening, interviewing and continuously engaging developer and data science talent.
Catalysts for this growth include the continued shift to remote workplaces and the subsequent spike in demand for a solution that improves and unifies the current fragmented market solutions in the developer hiring funnel. To facilitate continued remote interviewing, HackerEarth released an enhanced version of FaceCode as a standalone solution for conducting technical interviews with developers. The company also completed several key integrations with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including LinkedIn Talent Hub and Lever.
Prior to HackerEarth, enterprises lacked a single pane of glass view to source, screen, interview and upskill developer and data science talent. Through HackerEarth's ongoing investments in its 6.5 million strong developer community and in product development and tech integrations, organizations are able to effectively manage their entire developer lifecycle — from engaging and sourcing talent via hackathons and hiring challenges, to building assessments in minutes, to running coding interviews, to upskilling employees as new technologies and trends in software/application development emerge.
"Regardless of industry, software continues to be the core driver of innovation and competitive advantage for enterprises large and small," said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth. "To meet the needs of our software-driven world, companies must put strategic thought into building the tech teams responsible for developing the software and applications of tomorrow. More and more tech and HR professionals are realizing the advantages of having comprehensive visibility of their developer and data science talent, and this is underpinning the mutual growth and success of us and our community."
Q3 2020 - 2021 highlights include:
Company Growth
- Grew its global customer base by 75%
- Surpassed 6.5 million members in its global developer community, a 40% YoY growth.
- More than 200 Hackathons hosted with a total of 250k participants globally
- 30,000 coding contests completed with 2 million participants globally
- Saw 210% YoY growth in assessments conducted
- Achieved 100% YoY growth in the number of interviews via its flagship interview platform - FaceCode
Revenue
- Achieved 185% revenue growth in the US and 160% growth overall.
Product Innovations
- Launched fullstack assessments to help recruiters efficiently evaluate the coding skills of fullstack developers and simulate real-world tasks. This feature supports a large number of out-of-the-box tech stacks, while simultaneously allowing any custom stack to be installed in the development environment.
- Announced an integration with Jupyter Notebooks on HackerEarth Assessments for simplifying data science assessments. This integration allows hiring managers to set real-time problems for data scientists and provides candidates with a familiar environment to complete their assignment.
- Launched HackerEarth for Enterprises, the industry's first comprehensive platform that unites every step of the tech employee lifecycle from sourcing, screening, interviewing and continuously engaging developer and data science talent.
- Released an enhanced version of FaceCode as a standalone solution for conducting technical interviews with developers. The enhancements include improved automation to save time before and during interviews, as well as advance HackerEarth's commitment to enabling diversity and inclusion in hiring by reducing bias.
Key Partnerships and Projects
- Partnered with Lever, allowing recruiters to manage the applicant screening workflow faster and more efficiently.
- Announced a new integration between online technical-recruitment tool HackerEarth Assessment and LinkedIn Talent Hub.
- Released Code in Progress 2021 Developer Survey Report
- Released State of Developer Recruitment 2020
