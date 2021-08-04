SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerEarth, a leading solutions provider for remote developer assessments, interviews, and upskilling, today announced its newest of many Applicant Tracking System (ATS) integrations with Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite. As a part of HackerEarth's network of ATS integrations, existing Lever users will be able to easily access and optimize use of HackerEarth Assessments.
HackerEarth's integration with Lever allows recruiters to manage the applicant screening workflow faster and more efficiently. The key benefits of the integration for users include:
- Lever users can directly send HackerEarth Assessments invites to their candidates at various stages of the job hiring lifecycle. Once the candidate completes the assessment, their score, and a report containing performance data are linked back into Lever.
- Lever users can eliminate the constant shifting between LeverTRM and HackerEarth's platform and view all hiring data from one dashboard. Recruiters can screen candidates faster using HackerEarth, while all members of the hiring team can stay abreast of the progress, by viewing it on the Lever Dashboard.
- Hiring managers have all candidate information easily accessible on demand, and recruiters can provide candidates with real-time feedback.
- Lever users have the option to send more than one assessment to evaluate a particular candidate. If the recruiter or hiring manager chooses to retest the candidate (on a different level of assessment or skill set), the integration allows that.
"With demand for skilled tech talent higher than ever, the ability to recruit and hire quickly and efficiently is actually a competitive advantage today, said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth. "Today's users of enterprise software want solutions that integrate seamlessly with others in their tech stack and this partnership with Lever will empower recruiters and hiring managers to save time and leverage data in ways that provide a better experience both for their companies and candidates."
Lever users can read more about the HackerEarth integration in the Lever Marketplace: https://leverpartner.com/integrations/hackerearth.
Discover more HackerEarth ATS integrations here: https://www.hackerearth.com/recruit/enterprise/integrations/.
About HackerEarth
HackerEarth is a global company that helps large enterprises recruit, evaluate, and upskill developers based on specific skills. The company's platform enables recruiters to make the most accurate and informed decisions about candidates, improve hiring efficiencies, facilitate continuous learning and development, and ensure the right developers are matched with the right positions. HackerEarth is also a leading facilitator of online hackathons and coding challenges, where its community of over 4 million developers can upskill and practice for employment interviews. The company was founded in 2012 with offices in San Francisco and India. For more information, visit http://www.hackerearth.com.
About Lever
Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.
Our platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 3,400 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Atlassian, KPMG, and McGraw-Hill Education. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.
