SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerEarth, a leading developer assessment and tech interview solutions provider, today released an enhanced version of FaceCode as a standalone solution for conducting technical interviews with developers. The enhancements include improved automation to save time before and during interviews, as well as advance HackerEarth's commitment to enabling diversity and inclusion in hiring by reducing bias.
The COVID pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and the adoption of online collaborative platforms. As businesses adjust to a 'new normal' for remote workplaces and Human Capital Management, video interviews and online assessments will become mainstays of the hiring process. There's also a growing spotlight on diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. HackerEarth is well-positioned with FaceCode to enable inevitable shifts in developer recruitment and has designed these updates to help hiring managers address the new global reality.
"May Mobility has been using FaceCode as the second step in its interview process," said Jeff Sternaik, Senior Autonomy Engineering Manager at May Mobility. "After the initial screening and phone interviews are conducted, we use FaceCode's pair-programming interface to assess developers in real-time using actual tasks which they would perform as part of their day-to-day responsibilities."
Key FaceCode Updates Include:
Unbiased and Objective Evaluation
- Structured grading of interviews with pre-defined evaluation parameters enables interviewers to do structured grading of candidate performance.
- Improved D&I features mask a candidate's PII (name, email, race, location, and education-related data).
- This generates an anonymous alias (similar to aliases used in Google Docs), which is the only thing visible to the hiring manager.
Time-Saving Tools
- An integrated library of assessment questions allows users to add questions in the library on the fly. They can save those questions, share them within their organization, and most importantly get metrics on how these questions have performed over time.
- Powerful note-taking and audio-transcripts are integrated into the interface, allowing interviewers to take contextual notes that can be referenced later.
- Speech to text conversion: FaceCode eliminates distractions and caters to hearing-impaired candidates by automatically converting speech to text during interviews.
Automated Features
- Automated insights give interviewers unparalleled visibility into different aspects of the interview such as candidate engagement, time spent on coding, and interviewer engagement.
- Automated evaluation summaries ensure all interviewers are giving thorough and objective feedback without having to spend too much time reviewing post-interview.
"Recruitment has historically been a very high touch human process, so moving it to a virtual environment definitely has its own challenges," said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth. "As FaceCode has become increasingly popular with our clients, we decided to release it as a standalone solution to replicate yet enhance and improve the personal interaction that takes place during an in-person developer interview. With diversity front and center, a major concern for today's hiring managers — especially in tech — is creating more inclusive opportunities in the hiring equation. Remote interviews and assessments are becoming a necessity by design but can also be a positive long-term solution to fighting bias in developer and tech-related hiring."
While FaceCode is an ideal tool for reducing bias in remote technical interviews, it also has powerful features for reducing the amount of subjectivity that goes into face-to-face technical interviews. FaceCode's evaluation parameters ensure an objective process even if the interview takes place in an onsite setting.
