By rejecting fancy ad tech and instead embracing ad placement by content relevancy, HackerNoon has been able to drive sustainable return on investment for thousands of technology companies.
EDWARDS, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing platform, today announced that it has launched a brand publishing platform. By creating a complementary brand account, companies can now gain access niche targeted ad placements, listings in our tech company directory, and more exclusive technology publishing packages.
HackerNoon surpassed more than 1,000 technology-based customers, including startups as well as large companies from the programming, cryptocurrency, remote work hacking, web3 ecosystem, outer space tech, venture capital, and futurism industries.
"Tech companies should have direct relationships with their customers," said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. "By rejecting fancy ad tech and instead embracing ad placement by content relevancy, we have been able to drive remarkable ROI for our technology customers. With this new release, we're providing an a la cart tech marketing store. I'm thrilled to move more of our customer relationships from email and chat to this new brand dashboard."
"Hacker Noon readers are extremely engaged. Running an extended campaign provided consistent results from start to finish." - Jennifer Hooper, Director @ Heroku Salesforce.
"We had a budget and a target in mind. Hacker Noon overshot our target, under our budget."- Suman Prakash Das, Director @ Radix (Dot Tech Domain).
HackerNoon's brand publishing platform is targeted at helping more brands tell their own unique and compelling stories, reach relevant audiences, and craft value propositions that'll resonate with some of the world's most intelligent and discerning technologists.
There are many ways brands collaborate with HackerNoon via the brand publishing platform:
- Publishing tech stories and news via our Brand-As-Author Publishing Program
- Optimizing for mad clicks with the Site-Wide Billboard Takeover.
- Generating brand and product awareness through Tech Writing Contests
- Creating a news and media hub with Tech Company Newspage.
And more!
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 32,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and have historically served free technology stories to 200M+ beautiful humans of planet earth! Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.
Ellen Stevens, HackerNoon, 31061366617, ellen@hackernoon.com
