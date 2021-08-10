EDWARDS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slogging was designed in house by the team that built the collaborative content management system that powers Hackernoon.com. Slogging gives admins the ability to turn their Slack conversation threads into publishable articles on HackerNoon. In beta with only HackerNoon published writers, the first 150+ posts have been published on the #SLOGGING hashtag.
HackerNoon is now rolling out the Slogging application to start publishing select tech-focused Slack communities like Product School, Greater Colorado Venture Fund,State of Digital Publishing, and Civic Hackers. The Slogging app is not yet publicly available, but any tech company or Slack community can request access to Slogging via this brief form.
"Over the last year, we realized our tech lead had published 30,000+ Slack updates but only 12 HackerNoon posts. So we made Slogging to better write and publish together," says HackerNoon Founder & CEO David Smooke.
"I don't know how many times I took pieces off Slack or IRC or email exchanges and turned them into blog posts," wrote Digital Marketing Leader Stefano Maffulli in 'That conversation should be a blog post'. "I had colleagues learn to say "That could be a post" even when I was not following. This slogging is a project worth watching…"
Benzinga described it as "Slogging" — a portmanteau of Slack and Blogging — is their new innovative content effort and a new way to think of crowdsourcing your remote team's chatter.
Why waste the witty banter — and the occasional sudden insight — on the depths of your slack archives, when you can turn them into publishable content?"
And journalist Falk Hedemann described Slogging as, "Wer jetzt sofort denkt: Huch, das wäre aber gefährlich!...Es könnte sogar die Slack-Kommunikation nachhaltig verbessern, wenn alle im Kopf haben, dass daraus ein Blogpost entstehen könnte."
On the Slogging Slack community, top HackerNoon writers have already used Slogging to interview, AMA "meet the press" style, tech leaders like Alex Lee founder of Shells.com, Max Kordek founder of Lisk, the team behind Launchpool, Den Social and Dragonchain.
"The vision is to streamline the workload of marketing departments who otherwise go chasing team members for quotes and updates." says Slogging Community Manager Akasha Rose. "With Slogging, you can do an AMA interview, or collaborative product update, where any team member can contribute in their own time."
When available in the Slack App store, Installing the app will take seconds, and HackerNoon is looking for tech and marketing companies with large slack communities who would like to explore partnerships to publish their content on HackerNoon. The team has ensured that including multimedia like images, Youtube videos, gifs and Tweets all interact smoothly with the app.
"Slogging inspires a whole new way of engaging as a team, and engaging with your audience. If you are a big tech company, or an active Slack community, those great conversations that your members have every day will no longer disappear once your Slack gets to 10,000 messages or more - with Slogging, the world can see your community's vision through the eyes of the people who are making it."
Selected companies will receive full complimentary support using Slogging, up to $10,000 in publishing bonuses on Hackernoon, and can express their interest on Slogging.com
Testimonials
Alex Lee, CEO Shells.com
I enjoyed interacting with all the fellow sloggers in our AMA. Great questions and great discussion! The publishing process of our AMA from slogging to making the Hacker Noon page was as seamless as it gets. Definitely an amazing experience!
Bridget Greenwood, Founder The Bigger Pie
What a fun 48 hours the Slogging AMA is. Being asked questions about your business and purpose by a bunch of interested individuals who don't know your brand yet is a great way to understand a) what people are interested in b) how much you resonate with others and c) check you have clarity on your vision and mission and d) gain visibility. I highly recommend others to go through this great experience.
Amanda Prelich, Dragonchain & Den.Social
My first interaction with Slogging was Does Love Exist? I remember thinking what a great way to capture a conversation. So when Limarc asked the Den team if we wanted to participate in a Slogging AMA we immediately said, YES! We expected more procedural questions but were pleasantly surprised to discuss the more philosophical drivers that led to the creation of Den. Thank you for having us. We had a great time and really appreciate everyone who participated.
About Slogging
Easy Guide to Turn Slack Threads into Verdant Hackernoon Articles
Slogging on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sloggingapp
Slogging on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/slogging
About HackerNoon
How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 15k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 3M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. "Write anywhere, publish on HackerNoon.
