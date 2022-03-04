EDWARDS, Colo., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced the results of their third annual Noonies awards. This year the Noonies have been brought to us in partnership with Avast, Bybit and Dottech Domains. All winners and runner ups can be found at Noonies.Tech.
Since November 2021, the Noonies have generated over 105k votes across 4,961 nominees for 586 awards across 6 different categories. Compared to the previous years, 2021 Noonies went a step further in proving they're the greenest and most democratic award on the internet by allowing the HackerNoon community to suggest their own awards on top of nominating the people behind up-and-coming tech, as well as movers and shakers in the internet industry.
"The Noonies is a great reminder that there always could be another brilliant, curious and empathic mind on the other side of the screen," said HackerNoon Founder/CEO David Smooke. "I've enjoyed reading a ton of the nominees. Plus, the winners get free domains, VPNs and NFTs! I've enjoyed continuing to evolve our Noonies Voting Software into a place where the community can better decide who deserves internet awards."
The campaign has generated a creative buzz of self expression through a series of interviews with technology leaders. Around the internet here's what people had to say about the Noonies this week:
"Super excited! The worldwide internet has officially voted and it has declared me the winner of @hackernoon Contributor of the Year - INTERNET-OF-THINGS for 2021. #noonies #hackernoon Time to celebrate!" - Sadia Mehmood
"I won THREE @hackernoon #Noonies2021 awards!
- The 2021 Cloud Engineering contributor of the year (Honorary Award)
- Developer Defying Patriarchy
- Contributor of the year - Books
Thank you all for voting, I appreciate it
Thank you @hackernoon for the recognition" - Adora Nwodo
"Thanks, HackerNoon, for this #Noonies2021 award! As 2021's recognized "Master of Technology Insights," I would like to say thank you to all that have read my writing and supported me in developing new ideas.
I enjoy bringing fresh perspectives to trending topics and have a strong appreciation for storytelling." - Melinda B. Lewis
The winners have been announced on Valentine's day (symbolically, to show the love to the best and brightest according to the internet).
In the January 2022 HackerNoon shareholder letter, Developer Storm Farrell described HackerNoon's Noonies Voting Software evolution as "A total revamp: we migrated our database for the Noonies from legacy Prisma DB to Firebase, both for current and previous years to ensure our award links remain evergreen. The frontend got a new lick of paint, a dark mode, and several speed improvements over past iterations. We also resolved several SEO shortfalls from 1.0/2.0 versions to boost organic traffic."
Here are some of the most attention grabbing Noonie Awards of this year:
Gaming
Blockchain Game Developer of the Year
2021 was a good year for gaming, especially when it came to blockchain games. However, only one developer could win the Blockchain Game Developer of the Year. This year it was Splinterlands with 2,406 votes!
Other categories in the gaming section included the Free-to-Play Game of the Year and the Game of the Year.
Internet
Critical Thinker of the Year
2021 was a wild year, from beginning to end. That's why we needed a critical thinker to help us make sense of all of it. No person was more prepared for the job than https://hackernoon.com/u/nebojsa.todorovic Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic, the winner of the Critical Thinker of the Year award! Nebojsa won out in the end with 529 votes.
The Internet section also had plenty of other categories celebrating HackerNoon contributors such as HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Books and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - News.
Software Development
Top Programming Guru
Programming can be a tricky field to dive into. It gets even trickier when you don't have a good teacher to guide you. That's where Programming with Mosh comes along, the winner of the Top Programming Guru award! With 8,015 votes, Mosh stood the tallest in the end.
Other categories in the software development section included the Developer Defying Patriarchy (While Being an Awesome Developer) and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Angular.
Technology
Founder of the Year
It's hard to venture out into your own path, especially when it comes to creating your own company. That's why we're proud to celebrate founders around the world, including Hayden Hughes, the Founder of the Year!
Other coveted categories in the technology section included HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Entrepreneur and HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Business.
All Noonies 2021 winners are being rewarded with their own Noonies NFT, free non-premium dottech domain, and an Avast Secure Browser PRO and Premium Security Subscription.
About Avast
Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time.
About Bybit
Bybit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange established in March 2018 and registered in the BVI. It is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. We have users from all over the world including North America, Europe, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. We are focused on serving everyone from individual retail clients to professional derivatives traders. Our technology team includes experts from numerous leading companies such as Morgan Stanley, Tencent, Ping'an Bank, and Nuoya Fortune.
About Dottech
Launched in 2015, .TECH is a leading new domain extension for the tech industry. Over 300K domains and 5 years later, .TECH is in use by some of the world's most cutting-edge startups and businesses; as well as widely-known industry leaders, content creators, and tech communities. .TECH is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world's largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit http://www.get.tech or @dottechdomains
How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 25,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, Hacker Noon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.
Media Contact
Katarina Andrejević, HackerNoon, 31061366617, katarina@hackernoon.com
SOURCE HackerNoon