NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hacktory has launched the first-of-its-kind immersive learning environments for those who are interested in web security and Java coding.
Studying online seems appealing given isolation requirements. Gamified learning is proved to be effective both for those who dislike traditional methods of learning and those who are used to offline lectures and seminars.
Hacktory are professional AppSec, Red and Blue Teams developing their online learning platform. The team is here to get you through their lived experience. The cybersecurity courses are not only based on gamification but also provide fully-immersive learning environments that can be used from home just with a browser.
As of today, two online courses are ready and available for free, and their expanded versions unlimited in time – at discounted prices during the pandemic.
Web Security Course
The Web Security course reveals the fundamentals of modern web security. Each lesson includes identification and exploitation tasks as well as code correction tasks evaluated by the virtual mentor. After this course, you'll learn the most common attacks and fundamental countermeasures that every web application should implement.
Java Secure Programming Course
You'll explore all OWASP TOP 10 vulnerabilities. The lessons have practical tasks – each includes searching for vulnerabilities and then fixing them. A virtual mentor will help and evaluate your tasks in less than a second. After the course you'll be not only a certified professional but also a security guard of Java code.
"As there is a significant rise in screen time in different spheres of human activities particularly in the education sector due to pandemic, companies designing learning solutions cannot remain indifferent. They should participate to facilitate access to knowledge and the outside world ", – Hacktory team concluded.
As many organizations were unprepared for such an unprecedented shift in the workflow, Hacktory announced that it is open to partnering with schools, universities, and any organizations to collaborate and contribute to spreading practical skills and knowledge in cybersecurity.
Media Contact:
Helen Sh.
669-290-8372
238293@email4pr.com