TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI chipmaker Hailo has been named as a Cool Vendor in the recently published Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors report1 by Gartner (Gartner subscription required).
According to Gartner, "The deployment of products with AI capabilities continues to gain momentum but requires increasingly sophisticated semiconductor devices to enable this new generation of smart things."
Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ deep learning processor delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the chip is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Its advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.
"We are honored to be recognized in Gartner's 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors report," said Orr Danon, co-founder and CEO of Hailo. "We are excited to make what we believe is a significant impact on a wide range of industries increasingly driven by edge technology ranging from automotive to smart cities, smart retail, industry 4.0 and many more, helping them unlock new levels of digital transformation. A new age of AI chips means a new generation of capabilities at the edge."
Gartner subscribers can view the full Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/3984430
[1]Gartner, "Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors", Alan Priestley, Aapo Markkanen, Roger Sheng, Bill Ray, 30 April 2020.
Gartner Disclaimer:
The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Hailo
Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized deep learning processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a multitude of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. The company was founded in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces' elite technology unit.
Hailo Press Contact
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
garrett@headline.media
+1 786 233 7684