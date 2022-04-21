Latest release of the Emmy® award-winning Haivision Media Platform now features integrated peer-to-peer networking for delivering secure, high-quality, live enterprise video via browsers and set-top boxes
MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of business-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that its Haivision Media Platform (HMP) solution for corporate IPTV, live and on-demand video content now supports peer-to-peer (P2P) video delivery to Haivision Play Set-Top Boxes (STBs) and web browsers. The new Haivision P2P feature extends the global reach of enterprise content delivery networks (eCDN) supported by HMP while minimizing the impact of video delivery on corporate IP networks.
Haivision Media Platform securely delivers live and on-demand video content to employees across corporate IP networks whether they are in the office or working remotely. With remote and hybrid work becoming more commonplace, HMP with Haivision P2P enables network administrators, event managers, and chiefs of staff to stream high-quality live video to all employees without burdening their IP networks and while respecting IT security policies. To ensure efficient live video delivery, HMP also leverages real-time analytics for feedback on network and endpoint performance. The combination of HMP and Haivision P2P is ideal for business-critical events such as all-hands presentations, internal training, and major company announcements when broadcast-quality video matters.
In addition, the latest release of Haivision Media Platform now supports the H.265/HEVC codec with resolutions up to 4K, for streaming high-quality video at lower bitrates. In response to customer requirements for IP network security and in adherence to government policies, HMP now offers enhanced protection against system hacking and ensures that internal video content is kept secure and confidential. For instance, to protect confidential corporate video content, HMP includes advanced watermarking tools to include customized text, usernames, IP addresses, timestamps, and more.
"The introduction of peer-to-peer delivery to the Haivision Media Platform provides our customers with the most comprehensive distribution options to deliver live streaming video to every employee wherever they are, on or off the network," said Colin Coyle, Haivision's HMP Product Manager & SVP of Enterprise Sales." Our customers can focus on their message while our platform takes care of the delivery; unicast, multicast, SRT, and P2P video streaming combine to deliver secure, reliable, high-quality video to desktops, mobile devices, and set-top boxes."
The latest versions of software for the Haivision Media Platform and Haivision Play Set-Top Boxes are now available. You can find more information about Haivision Media Platform here.
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
