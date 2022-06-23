Abhijeet Shenoi, Founding Engineer and Head of Machine Learning of Hakimo, a prominent technology company developing artificial intelligence software for the physical security industry, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
MENLO PARK, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abhijeet Shenoi, Founding Engineer and Head of Machine Learning of Hakimo, a prominent technology company developing artificial intelligence software for the physical security industry, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Abhijeet Shenoi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his achievements. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Abhijeet Shenoi into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Shenoi has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to allow him to continue to exert professional influence and advance the industry. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Shenoi will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Shenoi will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited to join the Forbes Technology Council community," said Abhijeet Shenoi. "With members and their organizations selected based on their deep knowledge and diverse experience in the industry, I look forward to sharing ideas and best practices. It is an honor to be a part of the council, alongside leaders such as Sagnik Nandy, CTO at Okta, Adrian McDermott, CTO at Zendesk, Hari Govind, SVP of Engineering at Target Corporation and many more."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT HAKIMO
Hakimo is a technology company that builds a smart monitoring platform powered by artificial intelligence for enterprise physical security teams. Hakimo was founded by AI researchers from Stanford University and is funded by top Silicon Valley venture capital firms. For more information, visit hakimo.ai or follow Hakimo on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Sarah Semerjian, Hakimo, 1 978.218.8181, sarah@hakimo.ai
Chelsie Woods, Eclipse Media Group, 207.730.2396, cwoods@eclipsemediagroup.net
SOURCE Hakimo