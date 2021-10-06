LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with $2.7B in assets under management (AUM), was named to the CNBC FA 100 for the third consecutive year. The CNBC FA 100 is a list that recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
"Our incredible team and the work they do for our clients is the foundation of everything we do," said JC Abusaid, President, Halbert Hargrove. "To continuously be recognized by CNBC on such an esteemed list is an honor we are truly proud of and every single Halbert Hargrove employee is responsible for our reputation and the relationships we build."
The rankings of the third annual CNBC FA 100 list are based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and percentage of discretionary assets under management and total AUM, among others. This list celebrates those advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering comprehensive planning and financial services to help clients navigate their financial lives.
"At Halbert Hargrove, we believe a well-lived life is about more than money, and we've spent decades working with our clients to help them build well-lived todays and tomorrows," said Russ Hill, chairman and CEO of Halbert Hargrove. "We're humbled that CNBC continues to recognize our hard work to create valued client relationships and included us again on their prestigious list."
These wins come on the heels of Halbert Hargrove's rollout of LifePhase Investing, which addresses different phases of investing in each stage of a client's life. The philosophy helps clients course-correct their current economic reality to align with their real-life goals, which is not always age-dependent. Earlier this year, the firm was also recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and InvestmentNews as a best place to work.
Halbert Hargrove has eight offices across the country, with a total of 44 employees. In addition to its Long Beach headquarters, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.
About Halbert Hargrove
Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.7B assets under management. For more information, please visit http://www.halberthargrove.com. For more information about the awards and accolades listed above, please visit: https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.
