Halcyon, creators of the nation's first dedicated anti-ransomware platform for the enterprise, has announced the formation of a new technology partnership program that will synthesize offerings through Managed Service Security Providers (MSSPs), channel partners and other affiliates, to protect and benefit mutual customers.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halcyon, built by offensive security experts, is the industry's first dedicated, adaptive security platform that combines multiple proprietary prevention engines with AI models focused on stopping ransomware. The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform uses a layered, lightweight approach to security before ransomware runs an attack, combined with an autonomous isolation and recovery layer to prevent the spread of ransomware, preventing damage - stopping ransomware in its tracks.
"Ransomware has become a common boardroom topic that in recent years, has kept many executives up at night. We are excited to launch our MSSP program to provide a solution around-the-clock to service providers and their customers by bringing to the market the only product entirely focused on mitigating the ransomware threat," says Landon Lewis, VP, Partnerships.
The Halcyon partnership program provides tier-one, first-touch support for the client as well as manages the resale, support, and day-to-day operations. The program is open to North American providers across four key segments:
- Technology partners who enhance their offerings through the collaboration
- Channel partners looking to deliver best-in-class anti-ransomware protection
- MSSPs who resell embedded technology in managed service offerings
- Other partners who share Halcyon's objectives, e.g., cloud service providers, service partners, embedded OEM partners
- Incident Response (IR) partners who support containment or rapid proactive deployments of an ongoing incident. IR teams embed Halcyon's technology with their own artifact collection and investigation tools
Joining the Halcyon Partner Program enables resellers to deliver best-in-class ransomware protection to defend against the rapidly increasing and complex threat of ransomware. Benefits include access to the exclusive Halcyon partner portal and deal management platform, combining lead submission, opportunity tracking, and partnership status updates. Partners also receive marketing and communications support and joint marketing development activities including events, webinars, trainings, and sales material. Halcyon partners additionally get first access to new features and priority technical support.
"Ransomware is one of the largest risks faced by our customer base, regardless of business size. Metabase Q quickly recognized the power of Halcyon's unique layered approach to address the threat. We are now partnering with Halcyon to provide this vital expertise and further expand how we deliver best-in-class and scalable services across Latin America," said Louise Ireland, President of Metabase Q.
To apply for partnership, visit our partner portal at https://www.halcyon.ai/partners.
About Halcyon
Based out of Austin, Texas, Halcyon was formed by a team of cyber industry veterans after battling the scourge of ransomware (and advanced threats) for years at some of the largest global security vendors. Comprised of leaders from Cylance (now Blackberry), Accuvant (now Optiv), and ISS X-Force (now IBM), Halcyon is focused on building products and solutions for small, mid-market, and enterprise customers in North America.
About Metabase Q
Metabase Q leads cybersecurity in Latin America, supporting customers with faster, more efficient, and scalable security to accelerate digital innovation. Combining managed services, research and development, and best-in-class technologies, Metabase Q is the trusted source for comprehensive cybersecurity. The company invests in developing talent and standards with the support of global business and government leaders, to ensure Latin America has the best cybersecurity base for future digital growth.
Media Contact
Holly Mueller, Distinctive Edge Partners, 330.546.6787, holly@distinctiveedge.partners
SOURCE Halcyon