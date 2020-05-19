Half-year revenue reaches 3.2 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) - EBIT at 455 million euros (+12 million euros compared to prior year) - The Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology and Medical Technology segments contributed in particular to growth in the first six months - Initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic felt particularly in Q2 - ZEISS portfolio ensures stability even during the COVID-19 pandemic - Difficult to form outlook on further progression of fiscal year