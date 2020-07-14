ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, today formally announced it was awarded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Cloud Security Operations and Maintenance (Cloud SecOps) task. The three-year contract, valued at $18M, will provide the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with innovative security services and engineering that enhance CMS's enterprise cloud security posture and strengthen the Agency's mission to effectively administer national healthcare programs and services.
Under this contract, Halfaker will adopt the CMS Cloud Smart strategy and leverage modern cloud-based technologies to further advance cloud service delivery centered around self-service, automation, and human centered design. Closely collaborating with the CMS Cloud Navigator Services and the Cloud IT Operations contractors, Halfaker will utilize their developer mindset and cloud-based cybersecurity expertise to support Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Cloud platforms; deliver secure, reliable services; and facilitate the cultural adoption of standardization, modern development practices, and reusable tools. Protecting the integrity of CMS' mission-critical networks and assets, Halfaker will design, build, operate, maintain, and modernize CMS's cloud services, network, and software infrastructure, products, and services to ensure continuous security of the CMS Cloud.
"Halfaker is proud to support the ongoing cloud modernization program at CMS and help enable the Agency to deliver vital national healthcare programs," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "CMS's commitment to continuous modernization will help improve the health and well-being of millions of Americans."
Additional recent project awards include the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners (CIO-SP3) Small Business contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Enterprise Services Integrated Platform (ESIP) Systems contract and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Application Development and Maintenance contract.
About Halfaker
At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.