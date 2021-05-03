TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners switching to the MAC version of ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year get an easy to follow video from Halfpricesoft.com on how to manually input YTD data. This YTD video is for customers who are ready to take the reins and run payroll, in-house for effectively and less expensively.
"Halfpricesoft.com has added a video on how to manually add YTD data using ezPaycheck 2021 MAC version payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp, with no obligation or risk.
The main features include, but are not limited to::
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com