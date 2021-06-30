SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers the latest ezW2Correction software to print unlimited W2 and W3 correction forms on plain white paper for one flat rate of $49.00. The W2 and W3 form correction software is compatible for business owners and tax professionals that have many forms to correct without the worry of high cost preprinted forms.
"W2C and W3C software, ezW2Correction 2020 is available to customers for printing unlimited forms from 2011 to current year for one flat rate." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Download and purchase to begin processing W2 and W3 correction forms, immediately at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have more important tasks than learning complicated software.
Features included but not limited to:
- Print or efile W2 and W3 corrections with the 2020 version for tax years 2011 - 2020
- Data Import feature, unlimited companies, unlimited forms
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved).
- Multiple users can share the same account over network with network version
- ezW2 Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms .
- ezW2 Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.
- ezW2 Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file
ezW2Correction is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows 10 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 and W3 Correction filing software.
Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com