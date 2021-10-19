CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading German women's fashion company HALLHUBER has successfully implemented Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), increasing productivity in just four months. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, personal care, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
For over 40 years, Munich-based fashion company HALLHUBER has been renowned as a stylish and feminine fashion brand, aiming to counter the trend of disposable fashion with its long-lasting garments. Offering high-quality and contemporary collections, special emphasis is placed on the high standard of the products, which are available through its online shop and in almost 200 stores and retail spaces across seven countries, including its own stores and concessions.
The brand launched Centric PLM at the beginning of October in 2020, a move perfectly timed to start the planning processes for the upcoming season. Previously, the company was using spreadsheets, e-mail and a very old-fashioned PDM system, and it required one 'single version of the truth' to streamline design processes, save time and minimize mistakes.
Centric PLM was the obvious choice for HALLHUBER due to its features and functionalities tailored specifically to the fashion and lifestyle industry, as well as its constant development of new product features and effective growth strategies. HALLHUBER went live in under four months.
"By incorporating information from previous collections, Centric PLM saves teams hours usually spent searching for crucial data. Increased visibility and efficiency at every stage of product development maximizes time to value, ensuring quantities and quality are on track to meet promised delivery and fulfilment commitments," says Junior Project Manager at HALLUBER, Annika Storck.
"The greatest benefits of Centric PLM for us include increasing productivity by simplifying operational activities, minimizing errors by running everything in one system, creating greater transparency and digital documentation, accelerating decision making as well as enlarging evaluation possibilities."
HALLHUBER's teams are now enjoying the benefits of working in one tool that is shared across divisions among designers, sourcing and merchandisers. These teams are now communicating digitally, conducting meetings and documenting information – a feature especially valuable in times where more and more hours are spent working remotely.
"We hope to further develop our system by implementing modules such as direct supplier integration and calendar management," concludes Storck.
Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software, comments, "We are delighted to be working with HALLHUBER to support its exciting digital transformation journey. We are proud of the trusting relationship and remarkable results we have achieved together so far and look forward to continuing this dynamic partnership together."
HALLHUBER (http://www.hallhuber.com)
For over 40 years, HALLHUBER has been renowned as a stylish, feminine contemporary fashion brand for self-confident women, standing for high-quality and contemporary Affordable-Premium-Collections. The high-quality and up-to-date collections of the Munich-based fashion company are offered through its own online shop as well as stores in top locations, renowned shopping centres and as a concession concept.
Special emphasis is placed on a high-quality standard of the products. The garments should become favorite pieces that will give pleasure for years to come. HALLHUBER aims to counter the trend of disposing of garments with its long-lasting fashion. The design team, product management and suppliers all work closely together starting at the product development stage. All points of sale are managed independently and benefit from the company's decades of experience in merchandise management.
HALLHUBER distributes via stores, shops-in-shops, online shops, and outlets in seven countries. With more than 160 retail spaces, HALLHUBER is represented in Germany in all important areas and cities in top locations. The company has retail space partnerships with leading regional and national fashion houses. Germany is the most important market for HALLHUBER, and in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy HALLHUBER operates a total of 30 points of sales as stores, shop-in-shops, concessions, and outlets.
In addition to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the HALLHUBER online shop is also available in the Benelux countries, Ireland, and Italy. Other countries will follow step by step.
