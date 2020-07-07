CINCINNATI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Health announces its results from customer satisfaction interviews in the latest KLAS report on clinical communication platforms. The Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform was rated as a top performer for supporting the greatest breadth of clinical communication workflows (KLAS report page 4). KLAS creates the report to help provider organizations understand and compare the capabilities between vendors.
KLAS conducted in-depth interviews and on-site visits with healthcare organizations identified by their vendor partners; three to five advanced users were interviewed for each vendor and an in-depth case study was provided. Halo Health customers who participated in this report rely on the cloud-based Halo Platform's functionality to support a broad set of inpatient and non-inpatient communication workflows.
A key Halo Platform differentiator is its native scheduling functionality (KLAS report page 5), which enables its workflow management system to deliver time-sensitive, patient-centric information to the right person, role, or team in real time. This includes affiliated community clinicians as well. The Halo Platform can also integrate with existing scheduling applications (KLAS report page 5). This eliminates wasted time nurses spend tracking down physicians.
"In the past, it was difficult to figure out who was on call, but now it is very easy. Previously, the scheduling information was not always up to date, and sometimes it was in several places. With Halo, everything is right at the user's fingertips."
—Organization C, Advanced User Case Study Customer (KLAS report page 42)
Another Halo differentiator is the platform's ability to scale and its professional services team's ability to implement complex, enterprise-wide health systems. For its case study analysis, KLAS interviewed a Halo Health customer with more than 28,000 Halo users, sharing 5,000 mobile devices across 18 hospitals and 700 non-acute sites (KLAS report page 41).
Learn more about the Halo Platform differentiators as well as the advantages of the Halo Platform over EHR mobile communication modules. Key differentiators include:
- Advanced workflows, including on-call scheduling and role-based messaging, ensure the right information gets to the right person, role, or team.
- Unification of multiple clinical communication channels and integration with the EHR and other clinical systems such as nurse call, patient monitoring, PBX, etc. enable real-time messaging of time-sensitive information, such as critical lab results, radiology reports, and alerts.
- Platform scalability and professional services expertise help standardize clinical communication across health systems, ambulatory sites, and affiliated physician groups across the community, regardless of device used or EHR deployed.
- AWS cloud-based hosting ensures 100% reliability and redundancy, even when the EHR is taken offline for regular maintenance and updates, or unplanned downtime.
"We are excited to see our customers share their positive experiences using Halo Health in the KLAS report," explains Jose Barreau, CEO of Halo Health. "This supports our belief that unified mobile communication and workflows improve an organization's ability to accelerate patient care," adds Barreau.
KLAS found that the interviewed organizations are seeing real outcomes, such as improved efficiency, security, and patient satisfaction (KLAS report page 4). To learn more about KLAS or view the full KLAS Report on Clinical Communication Platforms, click here.
Examples of positive outcomes that Halo Health customers experience include:
- Expedited COVID-19 team coordination and notifications
- Instant delivery of time-sensitive information, such as critical results to the right on-call person, role, or team to increase clinician efficiency and accelerate patient care
- Faster patient turnover by decreasing discharge times (KLAS report page 43)
- Reduced noise in units (35% drop in overhead paging and direct calls) (KLAS report page 43)
- Improved collaboration and patient care coordination across the clinician community
- Elimination of pagers (KLAS report page 43) and other technology consolidation and cost savings
The Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform is a scalable, AWS cloud-based solution that includes secure, role-based messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts, and care team tools in a unified mobile platform. The Halo Platform's unique workflow management system delivers time-sensitive, patient-centric information to the right person, role, or team in real time. The Halo Platform enables providers of all sizes and complexity to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency, and improve financial outcomes.
Visit www.halohealth.com to schedule a demo or call 855-362-4256.
About Halo Health
Halo Health is a healthcare technology company founded by physicians in 2010 that develops a cloud-based mobile platform that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care. Halo Health is a strategic technical and clinical partner dedicated to helping customers standardize communication, consolidate technology, and connect the clinical community. The Halo Platform is scalable for health systems, ambulatory, long-term care facilities, and physician groups. Many customers each have more than 20,000 users on the Halo Platform performing tens of millions of mobile actions annually. Visit www.halohealth.com to schedule a demo or call 855-362-4256.