World's largest clearing firm empowers financial advisors to invest and manage structured notes on its leading advisory platform for the first time
CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), an award-winning platform for protective investments, today announced an integration with BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing"), a leading provider of clearing and custody services, to include Halo's independent structured notes platform in Pershing's NetX360®. For the first time, RIA and Broker Dealer (BD) firms on Pershing's signature platform will be able to access the most advanced technology, analytics, controls, and tools to trade and manage structured notes.
Halo grew by 113% in 2021 as more advisors recognized the benefits of protective investments to navigate market uncertainty and address retirement savings shortfalls.
"Financial advisors are constrained by investment choices and fragmented trading systems, hurting their ability to build their businesses," said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo. "Through this strategic relationship, we are solving these challenges by providing RIAs and BDs with seamless access to structured notes, which are powerful investments that bridge the risk gap between stocks and bonds. Financial advisors on Pershing's platform now have more choices and opportunities to deliver a differentiated client experience to fuel their growth."
"The addition of Halo's purpose-built structured product platform further enriches Pershing's NetX360 ecosystem to the benefit of our clients," said Claire Santaniello, Head of Operations, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "We are excited to be working with the Halo team, given their shared commitment to delivering excellence within structured solutions to both investors and their advisors."
"Today's dynamic marketplace demands greater flexibility to build a strong investment strategy. We are proud to partner with Halo to deliver new investment options for advisors to choose what works best for their business and their clients," said Sean Keenan, Co-Head of Business Development, Wealth Solutions, BNY Mellon's Pershing.
Halo has achieved a significant number of milestones over the past 24 months, including closing a $100+ million Series C round of funding, onboarding more than 40 global banks and carriers, and being ranked as one of the most innovative Chicago-based companies by Chicago Innovation and Fast Company.
About Halo Investing
Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.
Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.
Media Contact
Sophie Silletto, Halo, (925) 895-3343, halo@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Halo