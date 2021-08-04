BAY SHORE, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corp. announced today that the new air quality monitoring and airborne disease mitigation features of their HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.2. was selected as a 2021 Campus Safety Best Award winner for Emergency Communications and notifications.
The HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.2 was chosen by independent voting by a panel of judges along with the editors of Campus Safety as an outstanding campus security product in Emergency communications and notifications systems.
The HALO Smart Sensor is an all-in-one device that includes vape and THC detection, gunshot detection, security for privacy areas with spoken keyword and sound alerts, chemical detection, air quality monitoring, and a smart building manager. Our latest award-winning features in the 2.2 firmware included indoor air quality monitoring, BACnet integration to trigger facility environmental changes, and cleaning chemical signature verification all to assist with the fight against COVID-19 and the spread of airborne infectious disease.
"These new features are a game-changer for the healthy return to campus facilities," said Rick Cadiz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We are constantly looking to bring new features to better protect our Education clients and I am excited that the independent judges saw the value that HALO 2.2 is bringing to emergency communications on school campuses."
Poor indoor air quality and air filtering are of great concern with the return to work and school. HALO will now monitor and send alerts based on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) measurements and will report the Air Quality Index (AQI) based on the EPA's regulated standards for the indoor environment. HALO will identify if the environment is in the danger zone for the spread of disease at the location of each sensor.
The integration with BACnet will allow communication of building automation and control systems for applications such as heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning control (HVAC), lighting control, access control, and fire detection systems and their associated equipment. HALO alerts and sensor readings can now communicate to these varied control systems to address and make improvements in response to the alerts received.
In addition to standard chemical detection, an additional health and safety measure in HALO 2.2 is the recognition of cleaning chemical signatures. Now you can monitor, record, and have validation of when specific locations have been sanitized to ensure safety.
Additional safety features have been added under 2.2 including certified gunshot detection with dual-factor authentication and 360-degree range, and additional emergency key words have been added for spoken alerts.
Campus Safety magazine is pleased to recognize the HALO Smart Sensor 2.2 as a winner of the 2021 Best Electronic Systems Technologies (BEST) Awards. Now in its sixth year, the program honors superior security, law enforcement, emergency management and life safety products, and services for healthcare, higher education and K-12 campus protection professionals.
"Campus Safety magazine takes pride in focusing on content that helps protection professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure," said Robin Hattersley Gray, Editor in Chief of Campus Safety.
HALO Smart Sensor is manufactured in the USA, Patent Number 10,970,985.
For further information regarding the HALO Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IoT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions, and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives, and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
PR Contact:
Rick Cadiz
Vice President Sales & Marketing
IP Video Corporation
631-675-2213
ABOUT CAMPUS SAFETY: Campus Safety (CS) magazine, CampusSafetyMagazine.com and Campus Safety Conference exclusively serve campus police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers and executive administrators involved in the public safety and security of major hospitals, schools and universities in the United States. CS is a product of Emerald Expositions.
ABOUT EMERALD EXPOSITIONS: Emerald Expositions is a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States operating more than 55 trade shows, as well as numerous other face-to-face events. In 2018, Emerald's events connected over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupied more than 7.0 million NSF of exhibition space.
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, IPVideo Corp., 631-675-2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corp.