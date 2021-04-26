BAY SHORE, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO Smart Sensor has the unique ability to provide IoT sensing as event-based triggers to provide security in privacy concern areas where traditional security cameras and solutions are not practical. As an environmental monitoring tool, HALO uses multiple sensors together in a single intelligent platform to learn, analyze and create event alerts. HALO is the only product to detect vape and vape with THC. In addition, it can detect flammables, hazardous chemicals, air quality, and changes in temperature and humidity. HALO's security features include gunshot detection, spoken key word alerting, detection of noise level fluctuations, and the ability to analyze room occupancy through light detection.
Poor indoor air quality and air filtering are of great concern with the return to work and school. With 2.2, HALO will now monitor and send alerts based on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) measurements and will report the Air Quality Index (AQI), based on the EPA's regulated standards, for the indoor environment. It will identify if the environment is in the danger zone for the spread of disease at the location of each sensor.
The integration with BACnet allows communication of building automation and control systems for applications such as heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning control (HVAC), lighting control, access control, and fire detection systems and their associated equipment. HALO alerts and sensor readings can now communicate to these varied control systems to address and make improvements in response to the alerts received.
In addition to standard chemical detection, an additional health and safety measure in HALO 2.2 is the recognition of cleaning chemical signatures. Now you can monitor, record, and have validation of when specific locations have been sanitized to ensure safety. In 2.2, HALO's gunshot detection feature was improved and certified by a third party for 360-degree dual authentication of multiple calibers.
All these new features are available for download via the new firmware 2.2 at no additional cost!
"These additional new features in HALO 2.2 really help our government customers return to work from COVID-19." states David Antar, President of IPVideo Corporation. "We are constantly looking to bring new features to better protect our clients and citizens and I am very pleased that we were able to include these indoor air quality and sanitization monitoring features at no additional cost to our government customers."
"For more than a decade now, we have had the honor of awarding platinum and gold awards to manufacturers who supply solutions to the many government entities," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. "Today is no different. I'm so pleased with the diversity and quality shown in the products entered in this year's competition. Our GovSec publication has been a guiding light of the newest solutions available to the end-user. We're proud to be part of the government body."
HALO Smart Sensor and the 2.2 features release is Patent protected.
For further information regarding HALO IOT Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IOT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands' print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.
