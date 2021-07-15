BAY SHORE, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation was selected as a 2021 SSI MVP Award winner in the fire & life safety category for the new 2.2 features release of the HALO Smart Sensor. The awards program recognizes products that make a substantial impact on integrators based on their innovation, functionality, and competitive advantage.
The HALO Smart Sensor is an all-in-one device that includes vape and THC detection, gunshot detection, security for privacy areas with spoken key word and sound alerts, chemical detection, air quality monitoring, and a smart building manager. Our latest new award-winning features in the 2.2 firmware included indoor air quality monitoring, BACnet integration to trigger facility environmental changes, and cleaning chemical signature verification all to assist with the fight against COVID-19 and the spread of airborne infectious disease.
Poor indoor air quality and air filtering are of great concern with the return to work and school. HALO will now monitor and send alerts based on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) measurements and will report the Air Quality Index (AQI), based on the EPA's regulated standards for the indoor environment. HALO will identify if the environment is in the danger zone for the spread of disease at the location of each sensor.
The integration with BACnet will allow communication of building automation and control systems for applications such as heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning control (HVAC), lighting control, access control, and fire detection systems and their associated equipment. HALO alerts and sensor readings can now communicate to these varied control systems to address and make improvements in response to the alerts received.
In addition to standard chemical detection, an additional health and safety measure in HALO 2.2 is the recognition of cleaning chemical signatures. Now you can monitor, record, and have validation of when specific locations have been sanitized to ensure safety.
Additional safety features have been added under 2.2 including certified gunshot detection with dual-factor authentication and 360-degree range and additional emergency key words have been added for spoken alerts.
All of these new features are available for download via the new 2.2 Firmware at no additional cost!
"These new features are a game-changer for the healthy return to indoor facilities," states Rick Cadiz, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We are constantly looking to bring new features to better protect our clients and citizens and I am very pleased that we were able to include these great new air quality monitoring features at no additional cost to our customers."
HALO Smart Sensor Patent Number 10,970,985
For further information regarding the HALO Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IoT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions, and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, IPVideo Corporation, 631.675.2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corporation