BAY SHORE, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaces4Learning a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities today announced HALO Smart Sensor the winner of its 2021 New Product Awards for classroom safety for both K-12 and Higher Education.
The HALO IOT Smart Sensor, firmware 2.2 is an all-in-one device that can be used in privacy areas that include vape and THC detection, gunshot detection, spoken key word and sound alerts, chemical detection, air quality monitoring, and a smart building manager. Our latest new award-winning product features included indoor air quality monitoring, BACnet integration to trigger facility environmental changes, and cleaning chemical signature verification to assist with the fight against COVID-19 and the spread of airborne infectious diseases.
Poor indoor air quality and air filtering is of great concern with the return to work and school. HALO will now monitor and send alerts based on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) measurements and will report the Air Quality Index (AQI), based on the EPA's regulated standards, for the indoor environment. It will identify if the environment is in the danger zone for the spread of disease at the location of each sensor.
Additional safety features have been added under 2.2 including certified gunshot detection with dual-factor authentication and 360-degree range, and additional emergency key words have been added for spoken alerts.
All these new features are available for download via the new 2.2 firmware at no additional cost!
The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment. "This has been a difficult time for educational institutions, but the manufacturers and suppliers that serve this sector have really stepped up with great solutions to help ease the burden for schools, colleges, and universities facing the challenges of reopening or remaining open amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. "Spaces4Learning congratulates all of our winners on their important contributions."
A panel of judges from the industry selected HALO Smart Sensor 2.2 as a Platinum winner for both K12 and Higher Education classroom safety in the seventh year of this contest.
"We are very proud of these awards and the recognition of the Spaces4Learning judging panel for recognizing HALO's value to K12 and Higher Education classroom safety" states Rick Cadiz, Vice President of IPVideo Corporation who received the virtual awards. "HALO is the missing piece for campus environments as it provides security for classrooms, bathrooms, locker rooms, and dorm rooms where you do not want to put a camera or record audio. HALO makes the invisible threats visible."
HALO Smart Sensor is manufactured in the U.S.A. Patent Number 10,970,985
For further information regarding HALO Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About Spaces4Learning
READ, LEARN, and CONNECT with institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. Spaces4Learning brings together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep you abreast of current issues, trends and research; provides you with professional development opportunities; and keeps you connected with those who share a common interest.
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands' print, digital, custom media, and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision-makers.
Media Inquiries: Susan May, Group Marketing Director, 1105 Media Infrastructure Solutions Group smay@1105media.com
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, IPVideo Corporation, 631-675-2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corporation