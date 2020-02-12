Hamilton_Beach_Brands_Holding_Company_Logo.jpg

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020. 

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. On October 15, 2019, the Company announced that Kitchen Collection's retail operations would be wound down and all of its retail stores closed as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

